Joe Hart's agent refuses to comment on potential transfer to Watford

Joe Hart’s agent has refused to comment on rumours linking the Manchester City goalkeeper with a move to Watford.

The Englishman spent last season on loan at Italian side Torino after finding out he wasn’t part of Pep Guardiola’s plans at the Etihad Stadium and is now rumoured to be looking for a permanent move away.

Hart looking for a move

Hart spent last season on loan with Serie A side Torino after finding out he would not be Manchester City’s first choice goalkeeper after Pep Guardiola’s signing of Claudio Bravo.

The 30-year-old has been with Manchester City since 2006 making almost 350 appearances winning two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup in the process. Hart was a regular starter for Torino last season making 37 appearances and helping the II Toro to a 9th placed finish.

A handful of Premier League teams have been linked with the goalkeeper. West Ham United, Newcastle United and Liverpool have both been rumoured to be interested in Hart however it now looks as though Marco Silva is keen on bringing him to Vicarage Road.

Watford’s goalkeeping options

Heurelho Gomes has been the Hornets number one since arriving at Vicarage Road back in 2014. The Brazilian has made over 100 appearances for Watford and helped the club gain promotion back into the Premier League.

Despite only making four starts for Watford, Costel Pantilimon is the club’s second choice goalkeeper and does have Premier League experience after spells with Manchester City and Sunderland. The Hornets also recently brought Daniel Bachmann in from Stoke City however it looks as though the Austrian will be down the pecking order and could even go out on loan.

The signing of Hart would almost certainly see the England international become the number one choice. With Gomes now 36 years old the signature of Hart would come at the ideal time for Watford as they seek to continue to cement their Premier League status.