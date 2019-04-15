Watford FC

Wolves climb to 13th, while Watford remain bottom...
Wolves climb to 13th, while Watford remain bottom...
Follow live updates from Molineux as Wolves host Watford in the Premier League. Kick off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, September 28....
Arsenal threw away a two-goal lead before having to settle for a point against a rejuvenated Watford....
Arsenal make the short journey across London to take on Watford...
Newcastle had a number of glorious chances in the second-half but could not find a winning goal....
A Sebastien Haller brace helped West Ham to their first win of the season and condemned struggling Watford to a third straight defeat....
AC Milan looks to make Champions League this season with new coach Marco Giampaolo leading the way, while Udinese will play in hope of not being relegated. ...
A look ahead to the upcoming Serie A season and where Udinese will be looking to finish....
The Seagulls cruised to an impressive victory over a slow and laboured Watford. ...
Matches against Brighton (A) and Liverpool (A) have been altered for broadcasting purposes....
After 10 years, 320 games and 69 goals, Burton Albion striker Marvin Sordell has called time on his professional career after mental health struggles. ...
Manchester City have wrapped up their third trophy of the season with a 6-0 victory over Watford in the FA Cup final....
West Ham managed to clinch upper half finish on the last matchday of the season....
Chelsea will debut new kit as they welcome Watford to Stamford Bridge for their last home game of the season in the race for top four....
The race for 7th took another gripping turn as Wolves edged to victory over the Hornets....
Arsenal are the last Premier League team to stop an opponent scoring on their travels, and had to fight hard to claim this one against Watford....
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's early first half strike was enough to give Arsenal victory at Vicarage Road...
The final is in sight as the Hornets and the Wolves travel to Wembley Stadium in the second semi-final of the weekend...
The Watford striker is delighted after his goal sent the Hornets to the semi-finals of the FA Cup....
The Watford boss also spoke of the great performance on the day and the opportunity that lies ahead. ...