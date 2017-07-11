Wolves winger Hélder Costa due to miss the start of the Championship season

Wolves winger Hélder Costa is set to miss the start of the new Championship season after undergoing ankle surgery to remedy the injury troubles he endured towards the end of last season.

Wolves without their £13m man for the early portion of the season

The 23-year-old is expected to be out for between six to 10 weeks which leaves his side having to do without him until at least early September.

The club however stated that due to the success of the operation, they hope to see Costa back in the side and available for selection "towards the lower end of that timescale".

The winger became Wolves' record signing last January in a £13m move from Benfica following an initial loan deal in last summer's transfer window, which saw him become the first signing following the club's Chinese takeover.

That deal has now been surpassed by the £15m deal for Porto midfielder Rúben Neves in one of the most surprising transfers of the summer window.

Costa enjoyed a successful first season in England

Costa was the club's top scorer last season netting 12 goals across all competitions in addition to eight assists, and will be a big miss in Wolves' attack in the time he remains in rehabilitation.

Costa made 72 appearances in three seasons for Benfica B before graduating to the first-team for whom he made just the one appearance before moving to Deportivo on loan in January 2015.

He made six appearances for the La Liga side in a frustrating season on the sidelines, however he would enjoy more success during a loan spell with Monaco during the following season.

Costa appeared 28 times in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side as they finished third with five goals and two assists to his name come the end of the season.