Yoan Gouffran opts for move to Turkey over Magpies stay

Yoan Gouffran has chosen to move to Turkish side Göztepe Spor Kulübü after snubbing Newcastle United's new contract offer.

The 31-year-old's contract expired on July 1 but the club confirmed last month that it had offered the Frenchman a new deal.

However, Gouffran has decided against staying at United in the Premier League and joins Vurnon Anita in the senior players who were released by the Magpies.

The club wished Gouffran all the best for the future on their official website.

Divided opinions

Gouffran joined from Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in 2013. On four seasons on Tyneside, Gouffran made 141 appearances for Newcastle, scoring 19 goals.

Since joining, Gouffran had divided opinion in the stands at St James' Park. The forward successfully helped the Magpies avoid relegation when he joined in January as then Newcastle manager Alan Pardew believed the club were struggling due to their Europa League campaign.

Gouffran scored three goals in the debut season and added to that in the 2013-14 season when he completed his most prolific season in black and white shirt with six goals.

But after his first full season at St James' Park, Gouffran began to divide opinions with some believing his performance levels weren't up to scratch. In his next season, Gouffran could only manage two goals in 31 appearances

His poor form in of goal and all-round poor performance restricted him to just eight appearances in the 2015-16 as his Newcastle career looked to be over.

It was largely speculated that Gouffran would move back to France last summer but was kept by Rafeal Benitez and was surprisingly brought back into the first-team picture.

The 31-year-old made 39 appearances, scoring five goals, as the club bounced back to the top-flight at the first attempt.

When it was published that he was offered a new deal, some fans were very impressed with the decision. And although his time has ended by turning down a new contract offer, supporters will appreciate his last season efforts.

Replacement

Newcastle are now reportedly moving on swiftly with their transfer business after a frustrating month so far. Twenty-two-year-old winger Jacob Murphy is travelling to Dublin to finalise a deal with the Magpies after they agreed a £12million fee with Norwich City.

Benitez is also returning to try and do business with his old club, Liverpool, with his chances of signing winger Sheyi Ojo said to be increasing.