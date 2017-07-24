Christopher Schindler commits future to Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town defender Christopher Schindler has pledged his future to the club by signing a contract extension that will keep him with the Terriers until 2020.

The former Germany Under-21 international, who joined Town from TSV 1860 Munich in June 2016 for a then-club record fee of £1.8million, has put pen-to-paper on a new three-year contract with the club having the option of extending by a further 12 months.

The 27-year-old scored two goals in 44 appearances last season, both coming against Ipswich Town, and was an integral part of David Wagner's side.

Schindler is best known to Huddersfield fans for scoring the winning penalty at Wembley against Reading in the Championship play-off final that saw the Terriers win promotion to the top-flight for the first time in 45 years.

Schindler is the latest player to sign a contract extension

Since achieving Premier League status the majority of the squad that got them there have put pen-to-paper on new deals with the club.

Tommy Smith, Chris Löwe, Elias Kachunga, Jonathan Hogg and Rajiv van La Parra have all extended their stay with the Terriers.

Experienced midfielder Dean Whitehead also agreed to a new one-year deal but the future of striker Nahki Wells continues to be questioned as the Bermudian is out of contract next summer.

Wagner: Schindler was one the standout players for us

Manager David Wagner believes the defender justified his transfer fee and was one of the standout players for Huddersfield last season.

"When Christopher Schindler joined the club, I always said I was comfortable to break the transfer record to bring him in and I think he totally proved his worth last season," Wagner told the club's official webite.

"Christopher was one of our standout players last year; he adapted really well to English football and has developed during the year he's been with us.

"He is a very strong character, who leads the group both on and off the pitch and he's responsible not only for himself but the team and the Football Club as well.

"Everyone could see at Wembley how strong he is as a person, when he stepped-up and scored the winning penalty; it's great to have a person like him in our dressing room".