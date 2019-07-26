Huddersfield and Millwall meet this weekend with the hosts searching for their first win of the season. Meanwhile, the Lions are looking for their first away win since March....
Huddersfield and Millwall meet this weekend with the hosts searching for their first win of the season. Meanwhile, the Lions are looking for their first away win since March....
West Brom come from behind to secure all three points....
Caretaker Mark Hudson will look to put himself in the frame to be the next Huddersfield boss by delivering their first win in over six months, but faces a Luton side beginni...
Second half goals from Ejara and Morrison dealt Huddersfield defeat late on....
It could prove to be tough for Mark Hudson's side who are in dire need of points....
Struggling on a single point and with ex-manager Jan Siewart already departed, 22nd place Huddersfield take on Cardiff City as they travel down to South Wales i...
Jan Siewert has had his contract terminated by Huddersfield Town after picking up just one win in seven months in charge. ...
Jan Siewert is already under pressure as Huddersfield boss ahead of their Friday night Championship clash with Fulham....
Follow along for Huddersfield vs Fulham live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Championship game. Kick-off time: 19:45 BST....
With the EFL Cup back for another season, and 33 games set to take place, VAVEL UK takes a look at a tie that could involve a potential banana skin. ...
The 18-year old will be looking to make the most of any chances given to him by Jan Siewart during the 19/20 campaign....
Jan Siewart's Huddersfield Town lost 2-1 at home to Derby County in their first game of the 19/20 season in the Championship....
Follow along for Huddersfield Town vs Derby County live stream online, tv channel, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Championship. Kick-off time Huddersfield vs D...
Phillip Cocu begins his Derby reign on Monday night as the Rams head to Jan Siewert's relegated Huddersfield side for their season opener....
The Cherries have signed their second player in a week, Netherlands international Arnaut Danjuma from Club Brugge....
Danish midfielder Billing the fourth addition to Eddie Howe's squad...
The Sky Bet Championship is back this weekend and it looks set to be one of the most open seasons yet. Every team's chances are assessed in VAVEL UK's comprehensive 2019/20 ...
The campaign is great marketing but has taken away a key part of some kits....
Huddersfield Town were held to a 1-1 draw by Montpellier HSC at the John Smith's Stadium....
Cardiff, Fulham and Huddersfield all return to the second tier after short spells in the Premier League, but are they ready to push for a quick return?...