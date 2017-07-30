Andrew Robertson reflects on "brilliant" Liverpool debut against Hertha Berlin

Andrew Robertson described making his Liverpool debut as “brilliant” after he played his first 45 minutes for the Reds.

The new signing was a second-half substitute as Liverpool celebrated their 125th anniversary with a convincing 3-0 victory over Hertha Berlin, also commemorating the same achievement.

Goals from fellow new signings Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah either side of half-time sandwiched a Georginio Wijnaldum strike to make sure Liverpool began the German leg of their pre-season with a win.

The Scottish international was pleased to get some minutes under his belt and make his first appearance for the Reds as the left back fitted in seamlessly to the Liverpool side.

Robertson told the club's official website afterwards: "It was my first game since the start of May so it was good to get rid of the cobwebs. To pull on this shirt and play with the boys was an honour. Hopefully there’s many more to come."

The defender added that Liverpool "did well in the first half" while he and a number of others "had to wait patiently on the bench."

"But in the second half, I thought we controlled the game as well. The lads all dug deep and we got what we needed out of the game," Robertson said.

Tough training is helping

Jürgen Klopp’s side played the game off the back of a triple session training day on Friday, in what has been an intense three days at the Reds' training base in Bavaria and Robertson feels he is settling in.

“The boys have been together longer than a few of us who came back late. We’re gelling in," insisted the 23-year-old.

He explained: "Training has been intense, it has been good. It’s good to get a game, everyone enjoys playing games. It was good to come away with a win and a clean sheet."

Robertson was full of praise for the Liverpool supporters who were in good voice alongside the Hertha fans, with over 54,000 in attendance to watch both sides celebrate a special occasion.

“The Hertha fans were brilliant and the Liverpool fans in the corner were different class throughout the game,” said Robertson.

“It was a good atmosphere to play in, a great stadium and they’re the games you want to play in.”