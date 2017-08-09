Rafa Benitez 'unhappy' with Newcastle's transfer window

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has revealed he is unhappy with the transfer business conducted by the club upon their return to the Premier League.

Speaking on the Sky Sports' Premier League launch show, the Spaniard admitted it had been a tough summer due to the uncertainty of the transfer market. However, he did reaffirm his commitment to the club.

Not impressed

After an interesting press conference after Newcastle beat Hellas Verona 2-0 on Sunday afternoon, Benitez is clearly becoming more and more open with the media when it comes to his feelings about this summer.

He again made his thoughts known this morning, by saying: "I am not happy. I am not happy with it but at the same time for me, it’s a challenge and I will try to do my best. If I decide to stay, it’s for the city, the fans, the stature of the club, to stay in England and in the Premier League."

Newcastle's hierarchy must surely realise losing Benitez would turn droves of supporters away from the club but the 56-year-old clearly feels the board have not kept their promises.

No need to panic

The Geordie faithful will be sceptical as to whether Benitez will remain at the club in the foreseeable future, but for now they may be able to relax.

Benitez continued by saying: "I decided to stay. When I decided to stay it’s because for me it’s a challenge. For me, I’m not totally happy with what we did but I will try to do my best, working very hard with people at the club to try and improve what we have at the moment."

However, no matter Benitez's assurances over his short-term future, all is clearly not right behind the scenes on Tyneside.

Transfer movement

Benitez will undoubtedly look to bring a striker to the club before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

Arsenal's Lucas Perez has been the latest name to be linked with a move up North, however reports in Spain suggest he may favour a move to Deportivo La Coruna.

The Magpies were also linked with a move for Andre Gray, although the Burnley man looks set to be Watford-bound.