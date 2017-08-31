Swansea City complete season-long loan of Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich

Swansea City have completed the season-long loan signing of Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich.

The Euro 2016 winner will link up with Swansea manager Paul Clement once again, having coached the 20-year-old at Bayern before he joined Swansea in January.

Bayern spent €35 million on Sanches last summer, and could pay up to a total of €80 million in add-ons to Benfica depending on objectives met.

Bayern's club website have also said that there is no option to buy for Swansea, despite several media outlets reporting that there was an option included in the loan.

The quotes

Prior to the move being announced, Bayern CEO Karl Heinz-Rummenigge said: "We wanted Renato Sanches to join a club, where he is able to play on a high level and where he has a coach, which wants him;" Rummenigge commented to Kicker.

"Renato has to play continuously for a year,” the former Bayern striker said. “And that's not guaranteed given the quality in our squad." 

 