Howe urges need for fundamentals as Cherries chase first win

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe spoke to the press ahead of the Cherries’ home game against Chris Hughton’s Brighton and Hove Albion and the Englishman open about saying that the side needs to focus on the fundamentals.

Howe’s men have not won a single game in the opening four, condemning to the bottom of the Premier League table. That, in itself, is a big cause for concern. The fight that they put up against Manchester City some weeks ago was valiant, but they were undone by the Citizens thanks to a late Raheem Sterling winner. Last week's 3-0 loss to Arsenal was another disappointment.

Getting the style back

Howe was concerned about his side's poor recent run of form and addressed it in a trademark, calm way. He said: “We do it by going back to basics and getting the fundamentals of our game functioning,” admitting the fact that despite being a side that is very good on the ball historcally, the Cherries have failed to do that so far.

Howe also refused to question the side's ‘attitude’ but questioned their ‘performance’,saying that they ‘haven't delivered on game day’. The former Burnley boss also drew a comparison to the journey of Brighton to the Premier League and that of Bournemouth to the first division, saying that it has been an ‘amazing’ story for both clubs.

Embed from Getty Images

A chance to open the account?

The game on Friday evening will provide Bournemouth with the best opportunity till now in the season to get a point, if not all three points.

But it could be easier said than done as Brighton have lost no games in their last three outings in all competitions, winning 1-0 against Barnet in the League Cup, holding Watford to a goalless draw and grabbing their first ever Premier League win last week by picking up a 3-1 triumph over West Bromwich Albion.



