Paul Clement has faith that Swansea City can win at Wembley

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has faith that his side can go to Wembley and win, and returning to good form after last week’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle United.

Clement believes he can win at Wembley

Clement retains his faith that the Swans will win at Wembley, despite Swansea having never won away against Tottenham Hotspur in almost 90 years.

Clement knows his sides are one of the favourites for the drop, but predicts they can go on and take a historical result.

He told the Swansea Official Website: “It’s going to be a hard game for us, there’s no question about that,” the Swans manager said.

“But I think it’s an exciting game for us.” The former Bayern Munich boss said. “We’re going to England’s national stadium to play in front of a massive crowd against one of the best teams in the country.

“We have gone away from home recently against some very good sides,” Clement said following his side picking up four points from two away games. “ [Swansea] Played well and picked up some valuable points.

“There’s no reason why we can’t do that again on Saturday.”

“But I have a nice feeling about this group”

Before the loss against Newcastle, Clement’s men had a decent start to the season, having drawn with Southampton, and despite the bad result against Manchester United, they had won against MK Dons and Crystal Palace this season.

The Jacks boss said that the squad has a chemistry and are experienced team and he still believes that they could steal another victory away.

“I sense a good spirit within the group,” he said.

“That’s a very important part of what we do – it’s something we talk about a lot.

“With the new players coming in,” Such as the likes of Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony. “It takes a bit of time for things to re-align and that’s something that’s going on at the moment.

“But I have a nice feeling about this group and I think it will get stronger.”