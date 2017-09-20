FA terminates Mark Sampson's contract as England Women's boss

The FA has terminated the contract of Mark Sampson, ending his time as the coach of the England women's national team. His contract was terminated due to "inappropriate and unacceptable behavior" after safeguarding allegations during his time as the head coach of the Bristol Academy

As the head coach of England, Sampson underwent allegations that he made racist comments to two players on his side, including star forward Eni Aluko. He was cleared of any wrongdoing after two investigations, one by the FA and another by an independent review led by Katherine Newton.

Sampson managed England in their first FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier over Russia. The Lionesses won 6-0 which puts them atop the group in the early stages over Wales.

 