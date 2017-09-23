Swansea City 1-2 Watford: Late Richarlison winner seals all three points for Hornets

Watford were 2-1 victors over Swansea City, thanks to a goal at the death by Richarlison.

Watford took the lead through Andre Gray, pouncing on a loose ball in the penalty area to score his first goal in Watford colours.

Tammy Abraham came off the bench at half-time, and scored the equaliser off the rebound from Wilfried Bony's effort.

Swansea dominated the second half, but it was Richarlison who capitalised on an error to finish past the goalkeeper.

Swansea out of rhythm

Swansea lined up in a 5-3-2, with Bony coming in for Abraham to make his first Premier League start this season and Leroy Fer in for Renato Sanches, presumably to add more bite into the midfield.

The Welsh side used a back four at home to Newcastle United, which means they could be paying Watford more respect than they did Newcastle after an impressive start by the Hornets.

Watford had the first chance of the game, Kiko Femenia found space down the right, pulled the ball back for Andre Gray but his shot was well blocked by Mike van der Hoorn.

The away side started brighter, as Swansea dwelled on the ball on several occasions while Watford were passing with purpose and were able to get the front three involved. 

 