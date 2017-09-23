Swansea City 1-2 Watford: Swans Player Ratings in tough defeat

Swansea City suffered their third successive home loss of the season, this time losing 2-1 to Watford.

Andre Gray opened the scoring for the Hornets, after a deflected cross found its way to the striker’s feet a few yards from goal.

Substitute Tammy Abraham levelled things up for Swansea, following up on the rebound from Wilfried Bony’s shot to score a tap-in.

However it was the Brazilian Richarlison to score the winner late on, getting on Roque Mesa’s loose pass, breezed by Alfie Mawson and finished strongly.

Defence worn out from last week

Lukasz Fabianski – 7

After an outstanding performance against Tottenham Hotspur last week, Lukasz Fabianski conceded twice against Watford but there was little he could do about either one.

Kyle Naughton – 5

The right-back didn’t look great in possession and had a tough time dealing with Richarlison. It wasn’t an awful game by Kyle Naughton, but he also didn’t put his stamp on it.

Mike van der Hoorn – 8

The Dutchman made an outstanding block while the game was deadlocked to deny Grey early on. He wasn’t at fault for the goal and could count himself unlucky to be subbed off at half-time. Mike van der Hoorn has been steadily improving under Paul Clement and on merit has to be one of the best defenders at the club right now.

Alfie Mawson – 4

Mawson just has to do more. For the winning goal, Mawson has to bring Richarlison down, be stronger, just do anything other than let the Brazilian go past him like he isn’t there. On the ball he looked sloppy too, and Grey could have punished him further when his loose packpass didn’t find Fabianski but the striker, only for him to put the effort wide.

Martin Olsson – 7

One of Swansea’s main options going forward, and looked a constant threat down the left-hand side. He had the difficult task of marking Andre Carrillo, and didn’t quite succeed at that but he did enough offensively to compensate. 

 