Swansea City 1-2 Watford: Swans Player Ratings in tough defeat

Swansea City suffered their third successive home loss of the season, this time losing 2-1 to Watford.

Andre Gray opened the scoring for the Hornets, after a deflected cross found its way to the striker’s feet a few yards from goal.

Substitute Tammy Abraham levelled things up for Swansea, following up on the rebound from Wilfried Bony’s shot to score a tap-in.

However it was the Brazilian Richarlison to score the winner late on, getting on Roque Mesa’s loose pass, breezed by Alfie Mawson and finished strongly.

Defence worn out from last week

Lukasz Fabianski – 7

After an outstanding performance against Tottenham Hotspur last week, Lukasz Fabianski conceded twice against Watford but there was little he could do about either one.

Kyle Naughton – 5

The right-back didn’t look great in possession and had a tough time dealing with Richarlison. It wasn’t an awful game by Kyle Naughton, but he also didn’t put his stamp on it.

Mike van der Hoorn – 8

The Dutchman made an outstanding block while the game was deadlocked to deny Grey early on. He wasn’t at fault for the goal and could count himself unlucky to be subbed off at half-time. Mike van der Hoorn has been steadily improving under Paul Clement and on merit has to be one of the best defenders at the club right now.

Alfie Mawson – 4

Mawson just has to do more. For the winning goal, Mawson has to bring Richarlison down, be stronger, just do anything other than let the Brazilian go past him like he isn’t there. On the ball he looked sloppy too, and Grey could have punished him further when his loose packpass didn’t find Fabianski but the striker, only for him to put the effort wide.

Martin Olsson – 7

One of Swansea’s main options going forward, and looked a constant threat down the left-hand side. He had the difficult task of marking Andre Carrillo, and didn’t quite succeed at that but he did enough offensively to compensate.

Midfield of two halves

Leroy Fer – 5

First half, like all Swansea players, Leroy Fer was poor. He stepped up his game in the second half but these are the games where Fer has to impress, especially with the sheer number of summer recruits in his position.

Sam Clucas – 5

Subbed off at half time, and few could really argue with the decision. He doesn’t quite look like a holding midfielder but Clement looks reluctant to use Mesa and Leon Britton there, which could be hindering Sam Clucas’ game.

Tom Carroll – 8

His deliveries from set-plays today made Swansea fans forget the name Gylfi Sigurdsson. Time and time again he put spectacular crosses in the box begging for someone to attack them. Nobody did today, but if he keeps producing that will change.

Stagnant offense

Wilfried Bony – 6

He still doesn’t quite look match fit, but it was a poor showing by the Ivorian. He was outmuscled on several occasions by Adrian Mariappa and Christian Kabasele and couldn’t quite get going. It’s unlikely that Bony will start over Abraham anytime soon.

Jordan Ayew – 7

Jordan Ayew looked a lot more comfortable playing behind the two strikers, as opposed to being one of them, which could be a huge plus for Clement. He made a few smart runs and passes, but like so many of his teammates, needs to do just a little bit more creatively.

Substitutes

Tammy Abraham – 8

Changed the game when he came on at half time, and added a dimension to Swansea’s play that they didn’t have with Bony and Ayew. He scored his second goal this season, and looks better every time he plays for Swansea.

Roque Mesa – 6

Did really well most of the time he was on the field, but was let down at the end for the winning goal.

Renato Sanches – N/A

Only played a few minutes at the end of the game.