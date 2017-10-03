VAVEL UK’s Alternative Awards of the Month: September 2017

September! A truly strange month. Kids are back in school, chocolate selection boxes are already in your local Tesco and the novelty of Premier League football’s return has just about worn off.

We are now into the nitty-gritty. Narratives are being formed, title challenges are mounted and managers are getting sacked (Sorry Frank).

So here at VAVEL we’re going to take a look at the month gone by, and reminisce over the footballing world’s weirdest moments and hand out some meaningless awards while we’re here.

'Of course he said that' Award: Jamie ‘vodka and skittles’ Vardy

We have all followed and enjoyed the Jamie Vardy story, from being plucked from non-league to firing Leicester City to the Premier League title. We have learned a lot about the man who popularised “chat s**t get banged” and this month he weighed in on the Dele Alli controversy.

Alli was recently given a one-game ban for international football for swearing during England’s 2-1 win over Slovakia, but Vardy had his own take on the story.

“The middle finger? Come on, it’s harmless,” Vardy said. “It’s just something that has been blown out of proportion. He was doing it to Walks.” Referring to Alli’s former teammate Kyle Walker.

“It’s just harmless banter and has been blown way out of proportion. They’re always having a laugh and a giggle. That’s just how they are.”

He went on to add Vardy’s most Vardyest quote ever: “Everyone has got to have a bit of banter, otherwise I don’t think you would get through the day of being a footballer.”  