Southampton 2-2 Newcastle United: Gabbiadini brace earns Saints a valuable point

Manolo Gabbiadini scored a brace as Southampton drew 2-2 at home to Newcastle United after back-to-back losses before the international break.

Newcastle took the lead through Isaac Hayden, striking the ball on the rebound from 20 yards past Frasier Forster who was still recovering from the earlier effort.

Gabbiadini equalised after some hard work inside Newcastle's penalty area, but moments later Ayoze Perez restored the away side's lead at the second attempt.

Gabbiadini then brought Southampton level once again, this time from the penalty spot after Florian Lejeune brought down Shane Long.

Change of shape for Saints to mirror Newcastle

Southampton played with both Shane Long and Gabbiadini as they bid to end their goalscoring woes. They haven’t been as adventurous in the final third as previous years, illustrated by the crowd’s groans just a few minutes into the game.

The game’s first chance fell to Christian Atsu, latching onto a cleared corner with a superb first touch but his shot was wide of the near post.

The two teams mirrored each other in their setup, both playing 4-4-2 with one winger specialising in one-one-ones in Atsu and Nathan Redmond, while their opposite wingers in Matt Richie and Dusan Tadic are more playmaker-types and cut inside regularly.

Even the four strikers on the pitch were similar, neither really target men-types which you’ll often find in a two-striker system but all designed to stretch the defences.

All four midfielders are very physical and up for an battle, but Jonjo Shelvey and Mario Lemina have that guile to unlock a defence.

Tadic had Southampton’s first chance, as Redmond was able to get a yard on Jamaal Lascelles to cross at the back post but the Serbian sent a free header over the bar. 

 