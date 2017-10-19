Swansea City midfielder Renato Sanches set to return from injury against Leicester City

Swansea City’s on-loan midfielder Renato Sanches is set to return from a thigh injury in this weekend’s game against Leicester City.

Sanches, on loan from Bayern Munich, picked up a thigh injury on international duty for Portugal that kept him out of his side’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town last week.

The news is quite timely for Swansea, as Leroy Fer will miss the game as he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Huddersfield.

Sanches is back

In his pre-match press conference, Paul Clement said: “Wilfried [Bony] will not be available this weekend, Renato Sanches will be available for selection. He rejoined training on Tuesday and is good to go.”

Like Clement mentioned, Bony will miss the game with a hamstring injury.

“Wilfried injured his hamstring on the end of the session on Thursday last week.” The former Bayern Munich assistant said. “It is a different injury to the one that forced him off in the West Ham game, it is not serious. It is short term and he should be back next week.

Bony misses out

Clement went on to say: “He is frustrated, which is normal, when he came back here he would have liked to go straight in the team and made an immediate impact.

“He was coming back home after a frustrating time at Man City and Stoke and was desperate to be involved,” the coach claimed, “but he has not played regularly for a couple of years and had an intermittent pre-season and his body is a bit behind where his mind is and we have to get him up to speed and make sure there are no mistakes going forward.”

However with Clement’s recent switch to 4-3-3, Bony was unlikely to start the game over Tammy Abraham.

Abraham scored both goals against Huddersfield, taking his Premier League tally to four for the season.

He could play with Jordan Ayew and Luciano Narsingh on the wings once again, while Sanches could partner Tom Carroll and Leon Britton in midfield.

However, Ki Sung-Yeung, Sam Clucas and Roque Mesa will all be pushing for those midfield spaces.

Ki was also described by Clement as “very good” and that he is training very well and close to a starting role following his comeback from knee surgery.