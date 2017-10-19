Paul Clement confirms Chelsea will not be able to recall Tammy Abraham from his season-long loan

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has confirmed that on-loan striker Tammy Abraham will be staying at the club for the rest of the season.

There had been rumours that Abraham, on loan from Chelsea, could return to his parent club when Alvaro Morata was injured and Michy Batshayi was misfiring.

Chelsea could bring Abraham back during the season, but only if he doesn’t play in a certain number of games.

The details

Clement said: “He is on a season-long loan, there is a stipulation that if he does not meet a certain amount of games, a proportion of games, by a certain stage he can be recalled.

“That is a normal thing to have in place to protect the player and make sure he gets game time,” the former Bayern Munich assistant said, “that he’s not going somewhere to sit on the bench.

“That was never in my thought process,” Clement claimed in his pre-match press conference, “if we were bringing of his ability him in he was coming to play and there is no reason to think he will not meet that target. He’s well on course for that. He’ll be here for the year.”

He went on to say: “The only way they can recall him is if he is on the bench for the remaining games. The way he’s playing I can’t see that happening.”

Abraham staying at Swansea

Abraham has started seven of Swansea’s eight Premier League games this season, and came off the bench at half-time in the other fixture.

Following his brace against Huddersfield Town, he now has four goals in eight games, a very good return for the man who recently had his 20th birthday.

Clement has also praised Abraham, saying: “He has shown he is a goalscorer and against Huddersfield it was a better all-round performance where he was part of our build up play and he contributed defensively.

“We want him to develop in all parts of his game, not just goalscoring, and he has a job to help all parts of the team.” His manager said. “He has a lot of talent, as he has shown at all levels he has played at.”

Abraham is playing in his first Premier League season, and Clement said: “This is the biggest step, it hasn’t all been plain sailing since he’s been here, he’s had some indifferent performances, but he continues to work hard and listens to things we want him to improve on.

“If he keeps grounded, focussed and keeps working on the things we want him to work on he can go a long way.”