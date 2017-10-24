Hughton warns his Brighton side against complacency
Chris Hughton happy with okay start to life in the Premier League

The Brighton and Hove Albion boss, Chris Hughton has acknowledged that a loss to arch-rivals Southampton on Sunday will overshadow their excellent West Ham performance.

The Seagulls are currently sat in twelfth place and are three points clear of the relegation zone. Brighton breezed past a lacklustre West Ham side in their last game and will be looking to build on the result. 

Brighton beat the Saints 3-0 the last time the pair met in 2012 and Hughton is keen to keep his team grounded.