Hughton warns his Brighton side against complacency

The Brighton and Hove Albion boss, Chris Hughton has acknowledged that a loss to arch-rivals Southampton on Sunday will overshadow their excellent West Ham performance.

The Seagulls are currently sat in twelfth place and are three points clear of the relegation zone. Brighton breezed past a lacklustre West Ham side in their last game and will be looking to build on the result.

Brighton beat the Saints 3-0 the last time the pair met in 2012 and Hughton is keen to keep his team grounded.

Times can change

Speaking to The Argus, the former Newcastle man said: “I won’t and I won’t allow anyone to (become complacent). It’s a good performance and a really good win away from home. We lose at home to Southampton then everything changes again."

Southampton lead in the overall head to head tally with 32 wins to Brighton's 20 and the duo have drawn 14 times.

Brighton have taken four points from the four top ten sides they have played prior to Sunday's match. Losing to Arsenal and Manchester City before drawing to Watford and beating Newcastle.

Southampton sit in tenth place and could move into a Europa League spot with a win over their rivals.

Always looking to improve

Hughton hopes to improve their top ten record but claims to know that no Premier League game is the same.



He added: “We are nine games into the season. I think we have adjusted okay, played two of the top six (Manchester City and Arsenal) and one extra away from home. We were very good (at West Ham), but I know the levels in this division.



“If we can play at a good enough level then you have always got a chance of being in most games.”