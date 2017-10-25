Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 West Ham United: André Ayew inspires remarkable Hammers comeback at Wembley

André Ayew scored twice as West Ham United came from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 at Wembley Stadium and book their place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Goals from Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli had Spurs ahead at half-time but Ayew's quick-fire double on the hour mark brought the visitors back into it.

Centre-back Angelo Ogbonna headed in the winner from a corner on 70 minutes as West Ham claimed a pressure-relieving victory to move into the last eight of the competition.

A career-saving comeback?

At half-time in this cup tie it looked more likely that Slaven Bilić would be out of a job on Thursday than it would that West Ham would find themselves in the quarter-final draw.

However, whatever the Croatian manager said in the changing room at half-time clearly had a big effect on his players and they produced arguably their best half of the season to turn the game around.

As far as Spurs are concerned they never really got going in this game throughout, even though they found themselves 2-0 up at the break, and they will be disappointed to have been knocked out having not won any trophy since 2008 - their last, this same competition.

Spurs take two-goal lead in first 45 minutes

Mauricio Pochettino's team certainly got off to a quick start as they took the lead after only five minutes through Sissoko.

It was a clinical counter attack from Spurs as Fernando Llorente flicked one down the left channel for Heung-Min Son who drove on and then picked out Sissoko who was all alone down the middle. The former Newcastle United man made no mistake by slotting the ball past Adrian into the bottom left corner.

Tottenham found a second goal eight minutes before half-time through Alli after a half-an-hour of football devoid of any action from either team.

Spurs patiently passed the ball about around the edge of the West Ham box before Alli tried to pass one into the net, with the ball ending up in the bottom right corner after a sizeable deflection off of young Hammers defender Declan Rice.

Hammers peg Spurs back before finding a winner

The visitors came out a different team in the second-half however and they found a route back into the tie 10 minutes after the restart.

Spurs only headed a corner clear as far as the edge of the box where Edimilson Fernandes drilled one back through the crowd of bodies. Michel Vorm managed to save his effort low to his left, but he spilled it straight to Ayew who had a simple task from point blank range to score.

Just four more minutes had gone by and Ayew had struck again to put West Ham on level terms. Again Spurs were guilty of not clearing their lines and this led to Andy Carroll glancing a header on for Manuel Lanzini on the left side of the box. The Argentine then quickly squared it for Ayew who slid in to guide the ball into the top-right corner.

Another 10 minutes later and the 5,000 West Ham fans who had made the trip across the capital found themselves in ecstasy when Ogbonna completed the comeback.

It was a simple winning goal as the Italian international got across the near post into space and glanced Lanzini's corner into the bottom right corner.

Game comes to life in second-half

This cup tie really came alive in the second-half at the national stadium, as West Ham's players showed they are well and truly still playing for their manager.

Tottenham did play their part in a better half of football themselves, but they lacked their usual intensity and appeared to believe that they had won the game at the half-way stage.

Adrian was still forced into a couple of decent saves either side of West Ham's second and third goals.

The Spanish keeper first managed to get right in the line of a sweetly-struck Alli volley after Sissoko had picked him out with a good cross. Sissoko himself was denied as Adrian flew high to his left to keep out a side-footed effort from just outside the box.

It was a strange game for West Ham in a sense because the only three decent chances they got in the game were their goals, so the Hammers were very clinical to claim victory.

Pochettino has to see this game as an opportunity missed in terms of him trying to win his first trophy as a manager, as Spurs most certainly would have been top contenders in the last eight.

As for West Ham this was a massive result for under pressure manager Bilić and he now turns his attention to a massive Premier League game away at bottom-of-the-table Crystal Palace on Saturday.