Paul Clement rules out Carlo Ancelotti reunion at Everton

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has dismissed recent speculation that he could join mentor Carlo Ancelotti at Everton as his assistant.

Clement has worked with Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich but has no interest in linking up with the Italian again should he take the Everton job.

Ancelotti has been linked with the vacant Everton job, as the club sacked Ronald Koeman earlier this week following a 5-2 loss to Arsenal.

Not interested

Speaking ahead of Swansea’s visit to Arsenal, Clement said: “It would not interest me at all. I enjoy being here.

“This is a really good club,” the Englishman said, “it is a massive challenge that I am enjoying and I have no plans to go anywhere. I have not spoken to Carlo so I have no idea about that.” 

 