Swansea City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview: High-flying Seagulls travel to the Liberty in search of three points

Brighton & Hove Albion will look to extend their unbeaten run to four games when they meet Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium. The Premier League new boys have shown a good account of themselves and drew 1-1 with rivals Southampton at the AMEX last time out.

Chris Hughton's side will be confident of getting all three points against the stuttering Swans. As for Paul Clement, he will be desperately hoping for an upturn in form. There have been signs of positivity with the likes of Tammy Abraham providing hope for the Swans.

Brighton sit at 12th in the league standings, while Swansea find themselves just above the relegation zone in 17th.

Three points for Swansea could mean escaping the relegation zone, as for the Seagulls, they could enter the top 10 with a victory at the Liberty.

Swansea largely successful in past clashes

This will be the first time the two sides clash in the Premier League. The Welsh side have enjoyed the large share of victories in their clashes in the lower leagues of English football.

Brighton's last victory in this fixture was a 3-2 win in 2006 when both teams were in League One. As for Swansea, their last victory against the Seagulls came in a League Cup tie in 2009.

Clement will be hoping his side's confidence will be boosted given Swansea's record against Brighton. However, Hughton will be looking to overturn the trend.

Clement with key injuries to worry about ahead of Seagulls clash

In terms of team news, Swansea will be more worried about their players than Brighton. Star striker Wilfried Bony is a 50-50 to start the game, the Ivorian will be expected to make the bench. Club veteran Leon Britton will miss the game due to Illness. The same goes with Spaniard Angel Rangel and loanee Renato Sanches.

As for Brighton, Hughton will be pleased to see that Sam Baldock is back in contention for a place in the first team while Steve Sidwell continues his recovery on the sidelines.

Brighton in good spirits after a largely successful October

In the early stages of the season, getting positive results is important for any newly-promoted side. Hughton's Brighton enjoyed a decent spell in October and are now set for back-to-back victories if they can grab all three points against Swansea.

The return of Glenn Murray has been key to Brighton's revival in form in October. Following that 2-0 loss against Arsenal when Isaiah Brown played up top, veteran Murray has been excellent for the Seagulls since returning to the first-team fold. His link-up play with Pascal Groß has been a delight to watch for Brighton fans.

Despite the positive results, Brighton manager Hughton isn't one to be fazed by all the praise. He has asked his team to remain level-headed and has been patient with each game.

Record signing Jose Izquierdo will also look to add to his positive form of late, he scored his first league goal against the Hammers in a 3-0 victory for Brighton.

Swansea looking increasingly likely to be relegation candidates

After three defeats in October, Swansea City have become the early season candidates for relegation, Clement is under pressure once again to turn the situation around.

A 2-0 victory against newly promoted Huddersfield Town was followed by three consecutive defeats that have left the Swans 17th in the table, just one place above the relegation zone thanks to their greater goal difference.

Their dependence on Abraham for the goals is far too much and Clement will be hoping that Bony can return to the starting XI for this important clash.

A victory against Brighton may just be what the Swans need to turn their season around, or at least take a step towards securing their Premier League status.