Bolton Wanderers vs Norwich City Preview: Bolton hoping to extend unbeaten run

Bolton Wanderers will be aiming to extend a run of four games unbeaten when they host Norwich City at the Macron Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Phil Parkinson’s Trotters have enjoyed an upward turn in fortunes of recent late and after Tuesday’s thrilling 3-3 draw at Sunderland, a result that brought an end to Simon Grayson’s spell as Black Cats boss, the resurgent Wanderers can move off the foot of the table with a victory.

By contrast, Norwich make the long journey from Norfolk to Greater Manchester having endured two straight home defeats against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Derby County at Carrow Road.

City’s German boss, Daniel Farke, will be looking for a positive response from his side, with the Canaries currently perched in ninth position in the second-tier.

Team news

Bolton are likely to head into the contest with an unchanged side which gained a point at Sunderland.

Forward Adam Le Fondre is a doubt having limped out of the warm-up with a calf complaint, as is winger Filipe Morais. Andrew Taylor, who also missed Tuesday’s game on Wearside with a back injury is set to sit out.

Norwich will be without Nelson Oliveira, Alex Tettey, Steven Naismith, Alex Pritchard, Jamal Lewis, Matt Jarvis and Louis Thompson when they head to the North-West.

 