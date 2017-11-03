Bolton Wanderers vs Norwich City Preview: Bolton hoping to extend unbeaten run

Bolton Wanderers will be aiming to extend a run of four games unbeaten when they host Norwich City at the Macron Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Phil Parkinson’s Trotters have enjoyed an upward turn in fortunes of recent late and after Tuesday’s thrilling 3-3 draw at Sunderland, a result that brought an end to Simon Grayson’s spell as Black Cats boss, the resurgent Wanderers can move off the foot of the table with a victory.

By contrast, Norwich make the long journey from Norfolk to Greater Manchester having endured two straight home defeats against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Derby County at Carrow Road.

City’s German boss, Daniel Farke, will be looking for a positive response from his side, with the Canaries currently perched in ninth position in the second-tier.

Team news

Bolton are likely to head into the contest with an unchanged side which gained a point at Sunderland.

Forward Adam Le Fondre is a doubt having limped out of the warm-up with a calf complaint, as is winger Filipe Morais. Andrew Taylor, who also missed Tuesday’s game on Wearside with a back injury is set to sit out.

Norwich will be without Nelson Oliveira, Alex Tettey, Steven Naismith, Alex Pritchard, Jamal Lewis, Matt Jarvis and Louis Thompson when they head to the North-West.

Pre-match talk

Ahead of Saturday’s visit of Norwich, Parkinson hopes his men can continue their recent form, telling the club website: “We're pleased with the improvement in our performances and results. We want to remain unbeaten going into the break.

“Two weeks without a game is a long time. It would be a massive mental boost for us if we could sign off with a win.

“We need to start turning these draws into wins." He said. "We'll be doing everything we can to get off the bottom of the table."

Meanwhile, City manager Farke is expecting a tough time of it on Saturday.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, he said: “Our away form has been brilliant. It gives us a lot of self-confidence for the game. We know it will be a hard struggle.

"Bolton now can't be compared to Bolton early in the season." He insisted. "I've warned my guys. They have an experienced team.

"They are four games unbeaten. They are in good shape. We know it will be a difficult task after a tough week.”

Stats

The last meeting between the sides came at the Macron Stadium on April 11, 2015, when Gary Hooper’s injury-time strike earned Norwich a late 2-1 victory, in a season in which they ultimately gained promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Norwich have won their last four league fixtures against Bolton, in September 2011, February 2012, October 2014 and April 2015.