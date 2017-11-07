Seagulls lucky to have a manager like Hughton, says Knockaert

Brighton and Hove Albion winger Anthony Knockaert feels it is a privilege to play under manager Chris Hughton and believes the Seagulls' bright start is not down to luck.

Brighton have enjoyed back to back victories on the road following their 1-0 win over Swansea City and have had a miraculous start to their Premier League debut campaign, an outset not many saw coming.

They sit in eighth place just below the high-flying Burnley and are six points clear of the relegation zone.

Knockaert has featured in all of Brighton's 11 games so far this season and believes Hughton deserves all the plaudits coming his way.

Speaking to the club's official website, Knockaert said: “West Ham and Swansea away, it’s never easy to win at these places, but we’re lucky enough to have a great manager and he knows what to do to win football games.



“We put everything he says into the games. It’s working for us at the moment, and it’s really important for our confidence that we haven’t lost in four games."

Defensive qualities

The main reason behind Brighton's success lies with their solidarity at the back. Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan has made key saves keeping them in closely contested matches against Everton and Swansea.

The Australian international currently has four clean sheets this season and Knockaert wants the 25-year-old's good form to continue.



He added: “First and foremost, it’s obviously important to keep clean sheets, it gives you a better chance of winning the game and taking three points.



“The last two games away from home, we’ve had two great performances and showed a lot of character.”

Forming a partnership

Knockaert scored his first Premier League goal in the 1-1 draw against Everton last month and turned provider for Saturday's winner over Swansea.

His cross fiield pass was bundled over the line by striker Glenn Murray. The duo's reinvigorated form has catapulted the Seagulls up the league. Murray has scored four in his last three games and Knockaert feels he will only add to his tally.

He said: “We know what Glenn is all about, he’s a great goalscorer and he’s always there at the right moments.



“It’s important to have a striker like him, a target man that’s always in the box when you deliver crosses.



“It was an important goal at the right moment, so I’m delighted with the assist and it was a great three points for us.”

Brighton host Mark Hughes' Stoke City after the international break and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to five.