Leon Britton takes up new role as player-assistant coach at Swansea City

Swansea City have confirmed that legendary midfielder Leon Britton will take up a new role as player-assistant coach.

The news comes after Claude Makelele left Paul Clement’s backroom staff, to join Belgian side K.A.S Eupen as their manager.

Britton will continue to train as normal but when he isn’t available to play, he will join the coaching staff.

Big change

Following Britton’s new role, the club confirmed that a new captain will be named. Defender Federico Fernandez has served as captain several times this season, but Lukasz Fabianski and particularly Angel Rangel will stake a claim for the armband.

The 35-year-old will now work alongside staff members Nigel Gibbs, Karl Halabi and Tony Roberts.

Britton has been working on his coaching badges for some time now, and has been a coach at several youth sides at Swansea.

This could see Britton go down the same route as former Swansea captain Garry Monk, who is now the head coach of Middlesbrough following spells at Swansea and Leeds United.

Another player that rose through the divisions with Swansea is Alan Tate, who now works as an Under-18s coach at the club.

Perfect for the role

While Clement has said: “I feel he is the perfect person for the role at this time. He is still very much in my plans as a player, but now we can tap into his knowledge as a coach too. He has a lot to give in that respect.

“I am delighted that Leon has agreed to take on the role as player-assistant coach,” said the former Bayern Munich assistant.

“It is the beginning of a new chapter in his career.” Clement claimed. “He now sits in on all management meetings and on the days where he is not training, he will be part of the coaching set-up.”

The manager then went on to explain: “Similarly, on a matchday, if he’s in the squad then his focus is on playing. If not, then he will be in the dugout as part of the coaching staff.”