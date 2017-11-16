Paul Clement rules out change of tactics ahead of trip to Burnley

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has ruled out a change to his side’s style of football as they gear up for a trip to Burnley on Saturday.

Under Clement, Swansea sit 19th in the table, only above lowly Crystal Palace.

Swansea have struggled to create chances this season, as they failed to replace Gylfi Sigurdsson after selling him to Everton in the summer.

No change

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Clement said: “No, I have not looked at a style change, we have changed formation to try and find balance between being stubborn defensively but we need more momentum going forward.

“Seven from 11 is not a good tally, but they [Burnley] have only scored three more goals than us.” While Burnley have only conceded nine, only the top three have let in fewer.

“They have come out of some tight games on the right side with 1-0 wins or 1-1 draws and 0-0s so we can follow the example of how they manage games.” The former Bayern Munich assistant said. “They have done very well.”

Burnley can well be an example for Swansea to follow, but they are drastically overperforming their Expected Goals numbers, which generally is unsustainable over a long period of time.

Happy over the break

When asked if he sees the end of the international break as a fresh start, Clement said: “Almost. There is nothing we can do about what has gone.” Swansea have taken just eight points from 11 games.

“There is no international break until March, we play week in week out and we have a hectic December period and fixture congestion so they come thick and fast and they are opportunities for us.”

He went on to say: “I am pleased after some injury struggles that everyone is available and that is going to help us with more options. It will be a big help.”

Wilfried Bony, Renato Sanches and Martin Olsson are all available once again, as long-term absentee Kyle Bartley is the only player ruled out of the trip to Burnley.