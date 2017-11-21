Swansea City optimistic Tammy Abraham will return from back injury to face Bournemouth

Swansea City are optimistic that on-loan striker Tammy Abraham will be able to recover from a back injury in time to face Bournemouth on Saturday.

The 20-year-old forward was stretchered off in the disappointing 2-0 loss to Burnley, as Wilfried Bony lead the line on his own on the Ivorian's comeback from his own injury.

The club are confident he will be able to feature against the Cherries, but did not confirm whether he would be able to start the game or if he would instead come off the bench.

No injury

Speaking to the club website, manager Paul Clement said: “Tammy didn’t train today but we are expecting him to rejoin training this week,” said the 45-year-old.

“His back went into spasm at Burnley, but I don’t think there is an injury there. He is a bit stiff at the moment, but we think he will be okay for Bournemouth.”

The news will be positive to Clement, who will need all the firepower he can get in a hugely important game.

Big game approaching

The pressure has been building on Clement, as the club sit 19th in the table and have lost their last five games in all competitions.

However a report from Sky Sports said that the former Bayern Munich assistant’s job will not depend on the result against Bournemouth.

A win would be vital for Clement though, as he sees a difficult run of games approaching and while Bournemouth are in good form, he will look at this game as one that Swansea will be expected to pick up points in.

After the fixture with Bournemouth, Swansea will travel to Chelsea and then Stoke City, before two home games against West Brom and league leaders Manchester City.

Clement needs to start picking up points soon, otherwise the Swansea board will start to consider his position as manager.

The board have not been afraid to sack managers, and let both Francesco Guidolin and Bob Bradley go last season before hiring Clement.