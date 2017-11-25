Swansea City AFC

Swansea City vs Bournemouth team news: Abraham only on the bench as Clement makes five changes

Swansea City vs Bournemouth team news: Abraham only on the bench as Clement makes five changes

Lots of change for Swansea City.

JackMceachen
Jack Mceachen

Tammy Abraham is only fit enough to make the bench as Swansea City manager Paul Clement makes five changes from last week’s 2-0 loss against Burnley.

Mike van der Hoorn is in for Federico Fernandez, Wilfied Bony comes in and captains the side in Abraham’s absence up front.

Swansea’s midfield looks very different this week as Roque Mesa, Renato Sanches, Tom Carrolll and Ki Sung-Yueng are all starting, Sanches the only remaining midfielder from the loss to Burnley.

Fernandez misses the game after the unfortunate passing of his father.

Bournemouth only make one change, as Adam Smith comes in for the suspended Simon Francis.

No Abraham

Abraham was stretchered off in the loss away to Burnley last week. Manager Clement did say midweek that he was optimistic that Abraham would feature against the Cherries.

Abraham is Swansea’s top scorer this season, and has been directly involved in 71% of his side’s goals.

Such form even prompted England manager Gareth Southgate to call him up to the national squad for friendlies against Germany and Brazil, when he made his England debut and looked very impressive on the national stage.

Leon Britton swaps the pitch for the dugout after not being named in the matchday squad. He became a player-assistant coach following Claude Makelele’s departure. 

Embed from Getty Images

Formation

Against Burnley, Clement opted for a 4-4-2 formation with Abraham and Jordan Ayew up front while Sanches was shifted out as a left-winger.

However the manager seems to have reverted to a diamond formation, possibly with Sanches as the creative force behind a two-man strikeforce in Bony and Ayew.

Jermaine Defoe was ruled out of this clash with a calf problem, while captain Francis misses the game through suspension after being sent off in the 4-0 win over Huddersfield Town last week.

Kyle Bartley is the only long-term absentee for the home side, after having knee surgery and is expected to be out until the new year.

VAVEL Logo

    Swansea City AFC News

    Swansea City 0-1 Southampton: Gabbiadini's instinctive finish leaves Swans on brink of relegation

    5 months ago

    Swansea City vs Chelsea Preview: Both sides in search for vital three points for very different reasons

    5 months ago

    Swansea City vs Everton Preview: Swans looking to impressive home form to overcome home-sick Toffees

    6 months ago

    West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City Preview: Improved Swans looking to heap more pressure on manager-less Baggies

    6 months ago

    Carlos Carvalhal keen for his side to maintain their momentum despite 2-0 defeat to Manchester United

    6 months ago

    Swansea City 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Swans' impressive cup run ended by some Eriksen magic

    7 months ago

    Carlos Carvalhal left "very happy" following his side's 0-0 draw against Huddersfield Town with 10 men

    7 months ago

    Swansea City vs West Ham United Preview: Both sides looking to bounce back after heavy defeats

    7 months ago

    Swansea City 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Ayew ensures nervous Swans progress to quarter-finals

    7 months ago

    Carvalhal upbeat despite 4-1 loss to Brighton

    7 months ago

    Brighton & Hove Albion vs Swansea City Preview: Swans looking to continue survival push against plucky seagulls

    7 months ago