Huddersfield Town Player Ratings vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Plenty perform as torrid form ends

conA number of players shone brightly at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Huddersfield Town beat fellow Premier League newcomers Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0.

Beninese striker Steve Mounié pounced on two loose balls from corners in the first half to secure a crucial win for The Terriers on the back of four consecutive defeats.

No real problems for the defence

Jonas Lössl - 6: The Danish goalkeeper made an acrobatic save early on the deny Glenn Murray's glancing header, albeit the Brighton frontman was in an offside position. Other than that, he had a reasonably quiet afternoon because of the fantastic work of the defensive line and midfield duo in front of him.

Tommy Smith - 8: The club captain led by example through his defending and acted as constant support for Elias Kachunga on the right side of the pitch. Smith never seemed fazed by the pace of former Town loanee Izzy Brown and didn't give him a look in.

Christopher Schindler - 8: Schindler has been one of Huddersfield's players of the season so far, and set the tone in this one with his flick-on setting up Mounié's opener. The German centre-back teamed up with Mathias Jørgensen well and dealt with the threat of the in-form Glenn Murray admirably.

Mathias Jørgensen - 8: The 27-year-old has been developing a strong partnership with Christopher Schindler at the back, and the two kept their first clean sheet since the 0-0 draw at Burnley back in September. This type of display, and an uncommon assist for the second goal, was just what 'Zanka' needed after a rough past few results against the likes of AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal.

Chris Löwe - 9: Both of the hosts' goals came from Chris Löwe corners, but the left-back was simply brilliant in his return to the starting line-up and 50th club appearance, replacing Scott Malone. The German's performance could've very well been the final piece of the puzzle and this looks like The Terriers best defence, rotation is expected over the busy Christmas period though.

A controlling midfield performance

Jonathan Hogg - 9: Jonathan Hogg looked unbreakable all match-long in the holding midfield position, broke up almost every of the away side's attacks by covering every blade of grass required. Hogg and Aaron Mooy seems like the perfect top-flight midfield pivot and fought against the Pascal Groß's threat without fail.

Aaron Mooy - 9: The Australian international played a big part in rallying his teammates to win every 50/50 challenge and every second, third, fourth, fifth ball all over the pitch. His stunning performances for The Terriers not just this season, but last season as well, continue to make the £10m transfer fee look like daylight robbery at Manchester City's expense.

Ince still searching for elusive first goal

Elias Kachunga - 8: It's no surprise that Elias Kachunga was working tirelessly up and down the wing all game until he made way late on. Last term's top goalscorer tried to work spaces for his attacking counterparts to play into, and continuously attempted to create chances for Mounié and Ince.

Tom Ince - 9: Excluding the brace-scorer, Tom Ince was definitely the home team's most productive player and was incredibly unlucky to leave the field without that first competitive goal which continues to elude him. Many chances were carved out for the flamboyant winger but Mat Ryan seemed equal to everything Ince threw at him over the course of the match.

Collin Quaner - 6: Probably the least productive of Huddersfield's attackers on the day, but that's not saying he didn't play well or he played badly. The big forward put heaps of energy into his performance, as always, and was the only member of the initial front four to last the whole 90 minutes, but didn't show much end product, if any.

Steve Mounié - 9 (MOTM): Steve Mounié has been waiting for another big match in a Huddersfield Town shirt after stealing the opening weekend headlines at Crystal Palace, and that match came today. Two first half poacher finishes were enough to down Chris Hughton's Brighton, and he'll be gasping at the chance to make a bigger impact when the champions, Chelsea come to town on Tuesday night.

Substitutes

Danny Williams, Laurent Depoitre and Joe Lolley replaced Elias Kachunga, Man of the Match Steve Mounié and Tom Ince in the final 10 minutes and didn't have enough time to make a real impact as the match tempo continued to die down.

The latter made his Premier League debut for The Terriers, after a string of injury issues at the start of this term have seen him in and out of the under 23s set-up, but no higher.