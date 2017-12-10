Wilfried Bony “working hard” to get back to his best after scoring winner against West Brom

Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony has admitted that he is working hard to get back to his best after scoring the winner in the 1-0 win over West Brom.

The goal was his first for Swansea at the Liberty Stadium for three years, and the Ivorian looks a rejuvenated player after disappointing spells at Manchester City and Stoke City.

His 81st minute strike was his second goal in two games, having scored on his return to Stoke in Swansea’s 2-1 loss to the Potters last week.

Working hard

Speaking after the win over the Baggies, Bony said: “It was emotional to get the goal and score once again at the Liberty Stadium,” he claimed.

“I am working very hard to be back to my best. Only games will help me do that, and I am glad to have played some games now.”

Bony has suffered several injuries on his return to Swansea, after seeing limited minutes since he left South Wales in 2015 but has now completed 90 minutes in each of Swansea’s last three games.

The Ivorian went on to say: “I am working hard off the pitch and I hope I can deliver what I used to deliver at the Liberty Stadium.”

Bony scored 35 goals in 70 games for Swansea in his first spell at the club, and after a shaky start looks to be returning to form that resembles his first stint in SA1.

Needed to win against West Brom

Bony’s goal lifted Swansea off the bottom of the league, following Crystal Palace’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Swansea are now just one point from safety, and Bony claimed: “It was a very important game for us – we needed to win,

“We have been playing better in the last few games but have not got the results.” The 29-year-old admitted. “Today it was important that we got something in front of our fans.

Next up for Swansea is the side that paid £25 million for Bony's services in 2015 - Manchester City - who travel to the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday evening.