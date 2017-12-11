Photo labelled for reuse by Wikipedia

Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club

Chris Hughton hoping Wembley visit can overturn Brighton's woes

The Brighton boss hopes that his side will be up for it at Wembley when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Ninad Barbadikar

Brighton and Hove Albion are in a bit of a rut at the moment. The Seagulls lost their last Premier League game 2-0 to fellow newcomers Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

After gaining just one point from the last four league games, Chris Hughton takes his Brighton team to face Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Wednesday's hosts brushed aside Stoke City with an emphatic 5-1 victory, which will have re-asserted a great degree of confidence into Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Brighton are hugely disappointed says Hughton

After that disappointing result against the Terriers, Hughton spoke to The Argus about the importance of getting his team back on track in the league.

Hughton said that Brighton are "hugely disappointed" with recent results are that they are "hurting" after the defeat against Huddersfield.

He said:"You don’t like to lose games but now is a time to think about the qualities we’ve got, try to get back on track".

He went on to speak about the game at Spurs and said it would be a "hugely difficult" one for Brighton. He hailed Spurs' ability to hurt their opposition when they are in form.

 

 

Wednesday's challenge as big as it gets for Seagulls 

Hughton further acknowledged Spurs' "great quality"  and said that lesser teams don't necessarily have to "have a bad day"  for the Lilywhites to dominate like they did against Stoke.

The former Norwich City boss further praised Pochettino's side for the manner in which they defeated Mark Hughes' men. 

Hughton said:"Tottenham have beaten what I regard as a very good Stoke side. They are very well organized, have good players and a very good defensive structure, yet Tottenham scored five goals."

The Brighton boss also thinks that it will be a "challenge" for the Seagulls to bounce back after two defeats and poor performances in those games.

He believes it is up to Brighton "as a team and group" to do something about this slump and overturn it. "There are so many big challenges but this is as big as it gets on Wednesday", says Hughton.

