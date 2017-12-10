Analysis: Spurs look back on track after emphatic victory against struggling Stoke

Spurs celebrate their first of the afternoon. (Photo: Getty Images/Catherine Ivill)

After four Premier League games without a win, Tottenham Hotspur look to have gotten themselves back on track with a comfortable victory over Stoke City.

A 3-0 win over APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday saw many of Spurs' starting XI rested - proving to be a wise decision from boss Mauricio Pochettino as they ran out emphatic winners at Wembley Stadium.

Let the Son shine

Grabbing himself another goal on Wednesday night, Heung-min Son earned himself a place in the starting XI for the visit of the Potters.

He provided the Lilywhites with something they have been lacking the past few weeks - someone willing to run at the opposition's defence.

Son proved a problem for the Potters all afternoon, young right-back Tom Edwards had a day to forget as the tricky South Korean provided a non-stop threat down the wing.

Son capped a Man Of The Match performance with a goal and an assist as he inspired the Londoners to their first league win in five games.

Ruthless Spurs

It has been a tough few weeks for Tottenham, not playing well at all and struggling to grind out results but on Saturday they looked back to normal with an impressive victory.

Spurs have struggled recently to play with a sense of urgency. Too much passing in areas where they should be shooting has been their problem, Pochettino's team tending to overcomplicate things unnecessarily.

However, against the Stoke they showed the same ruthless attack and energy that they displayed in the emphatic 4-1 victory over Liverpool - and consequently ran out deserved winners.

Not conceding first

One of Tottenham's biggest issues in the past few weeks has been conceding first - giving themselves a mountain to climb early in the game.

We saw it against Arsenal, West Brom, Leicester and Watford, all matches in which Spurs never really grew into the game.

However, it was Spurs' turn to score first this time as Ryan Shawcross turned the ball into his own net after Son whipped in a cross.

From then on, the hosts dominated the game, looking back to their normal selves and eventually added another four goals to their tally to claim a much-needed three points.

Busy winter schedule

Spurs cannot settle on this victory, with their next league game coming on Wednesday night against newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion.

After Brighton comes an away trip to leaders Manchester City, so Spurs have no time to dwell on their demolition of Stoke as they cannot afford to drop any more points.