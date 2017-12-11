Paul Clement believes Wilfried Bony has a point to prove ahead of Manchester City clash

Swansea City manager Paul Clement said that striker Wilfired Bony has “a point to prove” ahead of his side’s fixture with Manchester City.

Bony left Swansea to join the Citizens in 2015, but struggled to make an impact before going out on loan to Stoke City and returning to South Wales in the summer.

The Ivorian started his redemption tour well, scoring after just three minutes on his return to the bet365 Stadium but Swansea failed to hold onto the lead as Stoke won 2-1.

Point to prove

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Clement said: “I asked Wilfried if he wanted a rest for this game and you can imagine the reaction I got.”

Bony has played 90 minutes in each of Swansea’s last four games on his return from a hamstring injury, and is expected to start once again against his former employers.

Clement continued: “He was desperate to play and do well against Stoke and it’s the same again now.

“If you are asking, I would say his motivation to do well is 11 out of 10.” The former Bayern Munich assistant said. “He did so well when he was here at Swansea first time around. He then went to Manchester City and didn’t get to the level that he would have liked and it was the same at Stoke.

“Wilfried has a point to prove to lots of people.” The manager stated.

Bony’s fitness

After struggling for gametime at Stoke and Manchester City, Bony’s involvement was limited to start the season as Tammy Abraham became the starting striker.

Bony also suffered two hamstring injuries which kept him out of action as Abraham went on to score four goals, but Swansea fell to 20th in the league.

The 29-year-old looks to have cemented himself as a key figure in the team on his return, and Clement said: “I think step by step, you can see his getting fitter and sharper,”

“He produced a fantastic finish at Stoke and then he was clinical at a vital moment for the team on Saturday.” The former Derby County manager added.

“He is definitely moving in the right direction.” Clement claimed. “His overall fitness is miles better than it was when he arrived.

“He is playing well with his back to goal and he has also scored a couple of goals, so that’s positive.”

Bony will get the chance to prove Pep Guardiola and Manchester City wrong on Wednesday evening, when the Citizens travel to the Liberty Stadium.