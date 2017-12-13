Pep Guardiola claims that Premier League consecutive wins record “means a lot” to him

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that his side’s consecutive wins record “means a lot” to him after the 4-0 win over Swansea City.

The Citizens won their 15th Premier League game in a row with style, as David Silva scored a brace while Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero also got on the scoresheet.

The previous record was held by Arsenal, who won 14 games between February and August 2002.

So happy

Speaking to the gathered press, Guardiola said: “15 wins in a row, I’m so happy. It is amazing, The record means a lot to me.

“Records are there to be broken, but to do it the first time in history at this level which is so competitive, analysts and managers who know all teams, it means we are strong.” The former Bayern Munich manager claimed. “To do it 15 times in a row, it means every day we are there (at the right level).

“We have a desire.” The 46-year-old said. “Everyone wants to play because when they have the ball we have fun. We have patience, understand better when to attack spaces in right moments.

“They are hungry still and we want to win.”

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester City can improve

Despite a near-perfect performance, Guardiola insisted his side can get better. He said: “We have so many options to score goals, that is important. Tottenham is next, they are some of the best teams to play football.”

“They want to make their own games.” He continued. “We do not have much time to recover but we are ready to keep to the levels we have showed.

“We can improve, always there are mistakes, movements that are not correct.

The former Barcelona manager went on to say: “Sometimes you can be distracted after they say good things about you, but they showed me in the warm-up they are ready.”

Manchester City next face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, as they attempt to continue their winning streak.