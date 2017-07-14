Manchester City complete Kyle Walker transfer

Manchester City have delivered a huge statement of intent ahead of the coming season by luring Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur in a record-breaking move.

With the sum of the transfer set to eclipse £50million, City have shelled out a world-record fee for a full-back, taking Spurs' starting right-back from them despite the Lilywhites having finished above the Citizens last season.

Citizens gain much needed right-back

Signing a five-year-contract, Walker is expected to fit straight into Pep Guardiola's line-up for the 2017/18 season, with City looking to compete on multiple fronts.

After the post-season departures of Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta, a right-back was always at the top of Guardiola's wishlist and he'll have been delighted to finally get his man.

There were strong links to a move for Dani Alves, available on a free upon the expiry of his Juventus contract, before the Brazilian moved to PSG, citing that he'd rejected City to "be a champion".

That left Walker as the obvious alternative, City very willing to shell out the big bucks in order to poach him from a direct rival, giving their fans bragging rights over those in North London.

Spurs getting good fee for 'thrilled' Walker

Still, Tottenham are getting a very good fee for a player who they signed for pittance from Sheffield United in 2009. The Blades are set to benefit themselves from the transfer, picking up 10% of the fee.

After the deal was announced, Walker told Manchester City's official website; "I am thrilled to be signing for City and can't wait to get started.

"Pep Guardiola is one of the most respected managers in the world and I feel he can help me take my game to a new level."