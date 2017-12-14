Mike van der Hoorn admits that Swansea City are “missing” Gylfi Sigurdsson

Swansea City defender Mike van der Hoorn has admitted that his side are “missing” Gylfi Sigurdsson, who was sold to Everton in the summer.

Swansea made upwards of £40 million by selling their most prized asset to the Merseyside club, but failed to replace him.

Sigurdsson and Everton host the Swans on Monday at Goodison Park, in the first meeting between the two since the midfielder swapped clubs.

Missing Gylfi

Speaking to BBC Sport Wales, van der Hoorn said: "You see what he gives to Everton and that's what we are missing," the defender claimed. "We have good players to do the same but he is a special player.

"You can see why we stayed up last season and a big part of that was because of him."

Sigurdsson scored nine goals and had 13 assists in the Premier League last season, and played a huge role in the club’s escape from relegation.

However after selling the Icelandic international, Swansea failed to buy another player in the ‘number 10’ role which has seen Paul Clement’s side struggle to create chances.

Swansea are averaging just 8.8 shots per game, only Brighton & Hove Albion are taking fewer shots while the Swans are getting only 1.9 shots on target per game, the lowest in the league.

Sigurdsson picking up form

Sigurdsson struggled following his big money move to the Toffees, but like many of his new teammates has improved in form since the arrival of Sam Allardyce.

On the midfielder’s improving form, van der Hoorn said: "His [Sigurdsson] pre-season was not that good and I think that influenced how he played in his first few matches at Everton,

"He wasn't playing games here,” the Dutchman claimed, “he was frustrated at training and we were frustrated."

"I think that cost him, but now he is picking it up and he is a star player and we have to be careful of his free-kicks and his special quality."

Van der Hoorn and Swansea will be hoping to improve on their previous result, a 4-0 loss to the champions-elect Manchester City.

Everton have picked up 10 points from a possible 12 since Allardyce took over, and will be targeting another win when Swansea come to visit on Monday.