Swansea City midfielder Roque Mesa is ready to repay faith Paul Clement has shown in him

Swansea City midfielder Roque Mesa has said he is ready to repay Paul Clement for the faith that the manager showed in him.

Since joining in an £11 million deal from Las Palmas in the summer, Mesa couldn’t hold down a starting role in the side.

However in the past few weeks, the 28-year-old has featured more regularly and looks like a good fit in the middle of the park.

Repaying Clement

Speaking to the club website, Mesa said: “It was a difficult start for me because it was very different to Spain – the lifestyle, the weather, the football,

“I have adapted to those aspects, though,” the Spaniard claimed, “and I am ready to play and show what I am about.

“I like Swansea and so do my wife and kids. We are all very happy and comfortable here, and that is very important to me.”

Mesa went on to say: “I am happy and I am feeling good. The manager has shown faith in me and I would like to repay him for that."

Embed from Getty Images

Busy festive period ahead

Swansea sit at the bottom of the table after 17 games, and next travel to Everton in the midst of a hectic winter schedule.

This is the first time Mesa has played over the festive period, having spent all his career in Spain before moving to South Wales in the summer.

He said: “Of course, in Spain there is a break over Christmas. But here it is a very important time for football with a lot of games,” he added. “I like that because I want to play, play and play.

“Christmas is a great time for families, and although it is different for footballers as we play over this period, it is great for the parents and children to go to the games together and enjoy themselves.

“I know playing so many games over Christmas is a big tradition here and the fans love it,” the former Las Palmas man said, “which is the main thing.

“I’m sure if we can pick up three points against Everton, and then against Crystal Palace, then it will be the best Christmas gift any Swansea supporter could ask for.”