Leon Britton credits “brilliant” character from Swansea players in Crystal Palace draw

Swansea City caretaker manager Leon Britton has spoke about his side’s character after they came from behind to draw 1-1 against Crystal Palace.

Luka Milivojevic scored the game’s opening goal from the penalty spot after Federico Fernandez fouled Ruben Loftus-Cheek inside the area.

Substitute Jordan Ayew rescued a point for Swansea, after he took the ball past Milivojevic and blasted the ball into the back of the net.

Brilliant character

Speaking to the gathered press, Britton said: “I thought it was what we deserved. We started well with a good tempo, it was disappointing we didn’t create more chances and we got a bit sloppy towards the end of the half.”

The caretaker boss continued: “But the character we showed was brilliant and I’m very proud for the efforts they gave, not just today but over the last few days in difficult circumstances.

“At home it’s been difficult when we’ve gone behind but the fans were behind the players even when we conceded, they kept going and we got the reward with a fantastic goal. We kept pushing and it wasn’t as if we settled for a point.”

Penalty call

Clearly Britton hasn’t read the entire Premier League manager’s handbook, after he was asked about the penalty call he said: “My first reaction looked like there was contact, Fede’s left his leg and given the chance. I haven’t seen the replay.”

The game was Britton’s first as a manager after being thrusted into the position following Paul Clement’s sacking on Wednesday.

“I enjoyed it as much as I could.” The 35-year-old admitted. “There’s been a lot going on last few days, all very new being in tech area. I enjoyed it more because we had some form of result, but it’s still not something I’m looking to do on a permanent basis at this moment in time.”

When asked if he would be in charge for the Boxing Day trip to Anfield, Britton said: “I haven’t heard anything new. I spoke with the chairman and owners yesterday but not since the full-time whistle. We’re ready to be in training and prepare for Liverpool, until I’m told anything different.”

Britton said that Ki Sung-Yueng and Wilfired Bony will miss the Liverpool fixture through injuries, while Leroy Fer is “a question mark” but Britton hadn’t spoke to the medical team about injuries picked up by Kyle Naughton and Roque Mesa during the draw with Palace.

When asked if he was nervous making his managerial debut, Britton said: “I was more nervous going into the game than I was actually out on the sidelines. That’s the natural feeling, more nerve-wracking before. When was out on touchline, I felt fine.

“We need as many points as we can get.” The club legend admitted. “We need to settle things down, always the way when managers leave, there will be thoughts going through players’ minds, I need to settle things down, not make drastic changes, just a little bit here and there, and be clear in what we want and they’ve done that in the last couple of days.”