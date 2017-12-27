Ungry Young Man via Flickr

Huddersfield Town Football Club

Reports: Huddersfield Town closing in on loan move for AS Monaco defender Terence Kongolo

The Terriers are believed to be eyeing up a loan deal for the 23-year-old, which could prove to be a positive addition to David Wagner’s promising Premier League side.

Mollie Firth

After securing promotion to the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history, Huddersfield Town have had a flying start to their campaign, securing 23 points from 20 games, sitting in 11th place, and six points above the relegation zone.

Another option for the already strong defence

This positive start has included much rotation for David Wagner’s men, with many positions having two players competing for the starting shirt each week.

However, there is one role where this hasn’t occurred, with Mathias Jorgenson and Christopher Schindler having no secure backup in defence, as Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stankovic are both suffering from injuries, and Martin Cranie doesn’t quite have the quality that the other two possess.

Due to this, the chairman, Dean Hoyle, and head coach David Wagner may well be in the market for more defensive options, and with the January transfer window just around the corner, this would be their chance to strengthen the side and help secure another season in the Premier League.

According to France Football, Terence Kongolo is a loan target for Huddersfield Town in this window, and therefore, could be the exact player the West Yorkshire side need for the second half of the season.

A Dutch International

The 23-year-old AS Monaco and Netherlands centre-back only moved to his current club in the summer after being at Feyenoord since the age of 8. The French club spent £13 million on the young talent, who signed a 5-year deal, but Kongolo has struggled to make an impact at his new club as of yet.

He has had a frustrating start to life in Ligue 1, with just six appearances in all competitions during this campaign, with four of those being in December. So, a loan move could also benefit him, as more game time, and a different style of play will aid his development.

However, Bordeaux are also reported to express interest in Kongolo, and so he could decide to stay in France, rather than make a move to England.

Will there be two transfers from the French Club?

The Terriers have also been reported to have made a £14 million bid for another Monaco defender – 21-year-old Almamy Toure. The young star played in the side which won last season’s Ligue 1 title, and could be another promising addition to the newly- promoted Premier League back line.

