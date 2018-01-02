Joe Lolley desperate for more game time after making first Premier League start against Leicester City

Joe Lolley is hoping to get more game time throughout Huddersfield Town’s first Premier League campaign, as he expresses his frustration that he hasn’t had the opportunity to shine this season.

The 23-year-old, who signed for the Terriers in 2014, believes he has what it takes to make it in the top flight, after his energising performances off the bench in Town’s previous two home games.

The winger impressed in Under 23 games, and so, towards the latter end of the first half of the season, he has been named in David Wagner’s match day squad. He got his first start in the Premier League on New Year’s Day against Leicester City, after previously only making two substitute appearances and Cup appearances all season.

Lolley has been “frustrated”, but is continuing to work hard

Lolley said; “It has been a frustrating time for me, but in the last few weeks I have been given an opportunity and hopefully I have shown enough in the few cameos I have had to stay to around the squad to try and get more minutes on the pitch.”

“We have always had a good relationship, the manager and I. He has been honest with me and I have been honest with him.”

Burnley were “hard to break down”

Lolley came on as a second half substitute in the 0– 0 draw against Burnley at the John Smith’s Stadium​ on December 30, stating; “Burnley are a tough team and its no surprise that they are at the top end of the table because they are a very good side. They have got a game plan and know what they are doing.”

​Going on to admit​ "we didn’t play the football they we wanted to", Lolley praised Burnley further, saying "​They get around the pitch well and are a very organised team to play against who are hard to break down.”