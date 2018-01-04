Huddersfield Town Predicted XI vs Bolton Wanderers: David Wagner expected to ring the changes

Huddersfield Town don't have too far to travel on Saturday, as they visit the Macron Stadium to play Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup Third Round.



With David Wagner's rotation policy, and Premier League survival being the most important target this season, I expect there to be many changes to the Team.



Of course, Wagner would love to stay in the Cup competition, but he knows where his priorities need to be this season.



Many of the reserve team could make an appearance, giving the tired first team players a much-deserved rest.

Potential debut for Terence Kongolo





Goalkeeper - Joel Coleman: Coleman was the reserve keeper for Danny Ward last season. He is known for standing up and showing a strong performance when required, including the Play-Off Semi-Final First Leg last season, where he kept a clean sheet. With the Terriers having a 'Player of the Month' with keeper Jonas Lössl, Coleman isn't likely to feature much this season, and so this would be a perfect opportunity for him.

Right-back - Florent Hadergjonaj: Hadergjonaj and captain Tommy Smith have been rotated throughout the season, but the skipper has been favoured more often. 'Flo' did play last weekend against Burnley, but was substituted at half-time. The Swiss can provide a more attacking nature to the defence, which will hopefully help create some goal scoring opportunities for Town.



Centre-back - Michael Hefele: The 'Heff' is certainly a fan favourite, but he has only managed 1 minute of Premier League action this season due to an Achilles injury. He was back on the team sheet against Burnley, so starting here would certainly help him with his match fitness.



Centre-back - Martin Cranie: With the strong defensive partnership of Christopher Schindler and Mathias Jørgenson, Cranie hasn't had many chances or appearances this season. However, the former two will most likely be rested after playing every game over the festive period, giving the 31-year-old a chance.

Left-back - Terence Kongolo: The AS Monaco loanee joined Town earlier this week until the end of the season. He may make his Premier League debut against West Ham United at the John Smith's Stadium next week, but featuring here would be perfect to see how he fits in with Wagner's strongly-knit squad. With having the option to play left- back or a centre-back, it will all depend on Wagner's formation as to where he may feature on the pitch.





Williams could retain his place in midfield





Central-midfielder - Dean Whitehead: At 35, 'Deano' doesn't play much anymore, but is sometimes named on the bench.

He is an important member of the squad though, and I feel he deserves this chance to play. It will also allow teammates Aaron Mooy and Jonathan Hogg to have a rest.



Central-midfielder - Danny Williams: Williams started against Leicester City, and had two of the best chances of the first half.

He has yet to cement a permanent place in the starting XI, especially with the effective partnership of Mooy and Hogg, but should see this as an opportunity to try and make an impact on the game.

Abdelhamid Sabiri in line for rare outing





Right-wing - Joe Lolley: Lolley has recently reappeared into Wagner's matchday squad over the last couple of weeks, where he has often provided some much-needed energy off the bench.

He is wanting more game time, so this could be his chance to continue impressing Wagner.



Left-wing - Rajiv van La Parra: The Dutch can be a rather inconsistent player. He can provide lots of attacking threat down the wings, but he often seems to struggle with getting crosses into the box which challenge the defenders or have an effective end product.



Attacking-midfielder - Abdelhamid Sabiri: When Wagner bought the Moroccan in the Summer, it was thought the 21-year-old would be more of a prospect for the future, and that is certainly the case after making only 4 appearances this season.

However, I feel there is a strong possibility that he will start here to try and make himself more of a possible feature in the matchday squads.



Striker - Steve Mounié: The Benin International has recently been criticised by many fans, as they question his effort and work ethic on the pitch, especially with the inform Laurent Depoitre. The two rotate almost every game, and with the latter starting the previous game, this could be the record singing's time to play.

However, despite the criticism, the 24-year-old, will hopefully be able to prove the fans wrong, by providing a strong performance on Saturday if he is given the chance to play.