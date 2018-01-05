Everton complete signing of Cenk Tosun from Besiktas

Sam Allardyce has made his first signing as Everton boss in the form of German-born Turkish forward Cenk Tosun from Besiktas, who signs on a four and a half year deal.

The Blues have reportedly paid a fee in the region of £28 million for the 26-year-old forward who has found the net 41 times in 96 league games for the Black Eagles. He is set to earn a reported £125,000-a-week.

Allardyce has had his eyes on the forward for a handful of weeks and wanted to make him the first signing through the door when the transfer window opens on January 1st but complications in agreeing a fee pushed the deal back.

Speaking to EvertonFC.com, the 63-year-old boss said: “He is Turkey’s No.1 striker and has scored goals in the Champions League and the Turkish League but he is desperate to play here in the Premier League.

“He is an all-rounder, with good movement. He is two-footed, perhaps not the biggest but he’s very efficient in the air and in the box he gets good space to get his head on the ball.”

Tosun speaks

The 26-year-old forward has swapped a Champions League knockout stage meeting with Bayern Munich to lead the line for the Blues and is keen to show what he can do in the Premier League.

Speaking to EvertonFC.com, the newest Everton player said: “I’m really happy to be here and happy that everything is done. I’m really excited to play for Everton as soon as possible. Everton is a great club with a big history and a big culture and I’m looking forward to showing the fans the kind of player I am.”

He added: “I bring my skills here and everybody is going to see what kind of player I am. I believe I can be a good player in the Premier League for Everton.

“The Premier League is a strong league, I know that, so my own physical strength will help me. Also I can use both feet the same and I believe I am a good striker in the box.”

Tosun also revealed that the Everton boss was a key factor for him joining the club.

“Sam Allardyce was a big part of my decision,” he said. "He said he really wanted me here and to feel that, of course, is another big reason to come to Everton.”

Other Targets

Tosun isn’t the only business the club will do during this January window. The Blues are looking to sign at least two others but will have to supplement deals with a number of outgoings.

Allardyce is believed to want to sign a left-back as cover and as a long-term replacement for Leighton Baines, who is currently sidelined with a calf injury.

Another central midfielder is also on the shopping list with Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi linked.

With Sevilla reportedly interested in Everton forward Sandro Ramirez, a swap deal with an extra few million coming from the side of the Blues could be in the offing.