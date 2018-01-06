Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Huddersfield Town: Early second-half goals send Terriers to the Fourth Round

FA Cup Third Round fixture between Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town at the Macron Stadium. (Attendance: 11,574)

Three second-half goals rescued a dull FA Cup Third Round clash, as Huddersfield Town got the better of Championship outfit Bolton Wanderers 2-1.

Rajiv van La Parra and Danny Williams struck within a minute of each shortly after the break before Derik headed in what was only a consolation goal just past the hour mark.

Phil Parkinson made seven changes to his Bolton side that beat Hull City here on New Years Day, and reverted to a 4-4-2 formation with Adam Le Fondre and Aaron Wilbraham partnering up front.

New loanee Terence Kongolo debuted at centre-back for the visitors days after arriving from AS Monaco on Tuesday, one of eight switches deployed by David Wagner after a 3-0 thumping at Leicester last time out.

Nothing to shout about in a lifeless first-half

A pleasant, yet cold, afternoon at the Macron Stadium played host to the FA Cup Third Round tie, where there were arguably more away fans present than the vapid home faithful.

Bolton are lumbering in 20th place in the Championship this season, but would've had confidence knowing they'd progressed past Huddersfield in each of their five meetings in the renowned competition.

The most recent of those clashes came in January 1976 though, and to put that into perspective, when current Everton manager Sam Allardyce and Goodison Park legend Peter Reid played for the Trotters.

It was an even first 15 minutes with both teams struggling to find a creative spark in order to break down their respective defences, with Mark Beevers making a vital interception to cancel out Laurent Depoitre's lay-back from the byline on 11 minutes the only early opening.

Trotters midfielder Josh Vela was a doubt prior to kick-off after battling illness throughout the week, but he started in the centre of the park and was the first player to go into Roger East's book in the 18th minute.

At the half-hour mark the atmosphere was just as stale as the football on the pitch as Huddersfield seemed happy to dominate possession while the home side sat back and invited pressure with two units of four.

Even the usually-fruitful Terriers following were started to make their frustrations, and boredom, clear as loud moans arose from the away stand every time a midfield player opted to play it safe, and backwards.

The Bolton defence began to open up as the half-time whistle slowly approached and Jonathan Hogg blazed a first-time effort from outside the box way over the bar, despite having the time to take a number of touches beforehand.

As the half-time whistle approached, proceedings continued to follow exactly what trend many would've predicted from this fixture; scrappy, chance-less football that needed something special to open things up.

We got the best of the first-half action inside the final five minutes or so. Collin Quaner was first forced off through injury and replaced by Rajiv van La Parra after the German attacker went down on the left wing.

Then, Town centre-back Michael Hefele, making his first start since mid-September, received the game's second yellow card after getting caught out on the counter and committing a foul to stop the danger.

The final chance, and one of the only chances, of the half fell to centre-half Mark Beevers, who terribly headed way wide from seven yards out after a pinpoint Filipe Morais cross from the left.

Early goals after break set up more exhilarating second period

Huddersfield Town started the second-half with a much bigger spring in their step, Abdelhamid Sabiri forced a strong save out of Mark Howard after just three minutes to earn a corner.

From the resulting set piece, pinball in the Bolton Wanderers six-yard box climaxed with Laurent Depoitre's goal-bound prod heroically blocked off the line.

The Terriers continued to pressure though, and that pressure paid dividends in the 51st minute when Rajiv van La Parra got on the end of another corner from the left to direct the ball into the net from point-blank range.

And after such an uneventful first period, the Macron Stadium went into a state of shock when the away side's lead was doubled less than a minute after the Dutchman's opener.

Midfielder Danny Williams, one of just three men to retain their place after the thumping at the King Power Stadium on New Years Day, picked the ball up and went for goal from around 40 yards.

Only for it to take a huge deflection of Trotters skipper David Wheater and fly past the hopeless Howard in between sticks, leading to more frenzy in the Huddersfield end as their side took a two-goal advantage.

The second goal looked like it buried Bolton Wanderers for good, however, the dynamic of the match changed in an instant when Derik headed in an unlikely goal to pull one back and put the hosts right back into things.

A corner from the left ended up at the feet of Filipe Morais, whose cross found the unmarked midfielder at the back post before he headed the ball into the roof of the net - poor defending from Town, signs of complacency, perhaps?

Huddersfield's second goalscorer, Williams aimed to reassure his side's two-goal lead immediately afterwards as he directed a long-range strike towards the top right corner, but Mark Howard was superbly level to it.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, David Wagner took action to try and control the game in the latter stages by bringing on Philip Billing, returning after three months on the sidelines with an ankle problem, while Phil Parkinson introduces Craig Noone to freshen up his attack.

Joel Coleman was shown a yellow card late on for persistent time-wasting, royally riling up the home supporters, but that was the last of the action and Huddersfield Town's place in the Fourth Round draw was secured by the full-time whistle.

The result means Bolton have now crashed out in their last five FA Cup clashes against Premier League opposition, in comparison, the win ensures progression for Huddersfield for an ninth time out of their last 10 against lower league clubs.

Next up for both sides - Bolton will look to stray away from the Championship relegation zone on Saturday when they visit mid-table Brentford, while Huddersfield host struggling Stoke City as they aim to build on their solid Premier League home record.