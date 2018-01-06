Philippe Coutinho set for Barcelona as Catalan giants agree huge fee with Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho is finally set to get his dream move to Barcelona, as Liverpool accepted an offer totalling £142 million from the Spanish side.

It had been reported over the last week that the Reds had softened their negotiating stance, compared to the summer, building to a deal that will see Coutinho become the second most expensive player in the world, until Kylian Mbappe completes his permanent PSG move this summer at least.

Certain sections of the Liverpool fanbase have been left stumped by the move, with the Reds having been so determined to hold onto their man in 2017.

Why now?

With Barcelona reeling from the loss of Neymar, their dogged pursuit of Coutinho was met by an equally dogged Liverpool defence, with the L4 side keeping their man past the September deadline.

They were left rewarded by doing so, with some stunning displays by Coutinho over the last six months helping the Reds into the Champions League last 16 and comfortably into the Premier League top four at the halfway mark.

However, Liverpool fans won't be able to enjoy Coutinho's talents from now on, with the midfielder set to be announced as a Barcelona player on Sunday.

It's believed that manager Jurgen Klopp has made the decision to let arguably his best player go, with Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group said to have given Klopp full control over the decision.

Despite that, the deal will be seen as a huge success by those on the other side of the pond, Liverpool making a huge profit in just five years on a player they signed for only £8.5 million in 2013.

Liverpool fans will be keen to see the money re-invested into the side, with Thomas Lemar top of their agenda.

It's unlikely that all the Coutinho money will be spent on a replacement attacker, Liverpool targeting a Lemar-type figure plus another recruit more on the defensive side, as they look to come out of this saga in a positive light.