Philippe Coutinho has transfer request rejected by Liverpool as he looks to force Barcelona move

Philippe Coutinho has had a transfer request rejected by Liverpool as he looks to force through a move to Barcelona.

Sky Sports reported on Friday lunch-time that the Brazilian had officially lodged a desire to leave the club but such reports were swiftly quashed by the Liverpool Echo among others.

But several hours later it emerged Coutinho has indeed requested to leave after e-mailing the club - in particular sporting director Michael Edwards - his intentions, with the Merseyside outfit's unwavering response that the player will not be allowed to leave. 

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group had only released a statement earlier in morning on the club website that Coutinho would "definitively" remain on Merseyside this summer.

Barcelona saw an improved second bid of £90.4 million instantly rejected for the 25-year-old earlier this week, having already had a £72 million offer turned down this summer.

In the statement on the club's official website, the Boston-based owners said that they wished "to offer clarity" on their position "on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho."

They explained: "The club’s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes."

Liverpool have maintained that Coutinho is not for sale at any price this summer and remain adamant that the request changes nothing as per their stance - having rejected the request. 

The midfielder, Liverpool's most prized asset, is currently undergoing treatment on a back injury which rules him out of contention for the Reds' Premier League opener at Watford on Saturday.

Coutinho - who hasn't trained for a week - is also a major doubt for Tuesday's trip to Germany where Liverpool face Hoffenheim in the first-leg of their Champions League play-off round qualifier.