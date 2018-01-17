Young Fox Raúl Uche joins Real Betis on loan

Leicester City striker Rául Uche has joined Real Betis on loan until the end of the 2017-18 season.

Uche joined Leicester back in 2016, joining from Rayo Vallecano for an undisclosed fee. The young Spaniard signed a four-year deal but things have not worked out for him during his time on Filbert Way.

The talented striker has found game time hard to come by for Steve Beaglehole's under-23 side, mostly due to the form of Josh Eppiah, Josh Gordon and Layton Ndukwu.

Purchase option

Returning to his native country, Uche will link up with Real Betis 'B' on a temporary basis. However, Betis have the option to purchase Uche in the summer, should they wish to. Leicester would seek a respectable fee for Uche, who still has over two years left to run on his contract with Leicester.

Leicester City's Head of Recruitment, Eduardo Macia, may have had a part to play in this deal as Betis were his last employer before he joined the Foxes. His contacts at his old club could have proved useful on this occasion.

Second time lucky

Belgian second-tier side, OH Leuven, took Uche on a trial with a view to a loan deal last summer, however the striker did not do enough to please Leuven's coaching staff during his short stay.

Uche then returned to England, and found it hard to break into the under-23 side. The Foxes' Development Squad have been on fine form this season, going an impressive 19 games without defeat in all competitions.

Uche will be pleased to finally secure a loan move, after a frustrating time at Leicester.

Uche 'very happy' with move

Upon joining Real Betis, Uche told the club's official website: "I am very happy to be here. I'm a born striker since I was at Rayo Vallecano, from there I went to Leicester City. I am delighted to return to Spain and over to a club like Real Betis. What I can contribute is goal scoring, being alive in the area and playing well for the team."