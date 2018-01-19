Brighton vs Chelsea Preview: Under fire Conte sure to demand win

Bri​ghton will host Chelsea in the early Saturday kick-off as the Seagulls look to distance themselves from the relegation zone, whilst Blues boss Antonio Conte is coming under increasing pressure at the other end of the table.

In the head to head meetings Brighton have lost their last seven games against Chelsea, with the only victory occurring in the 1933 FA Cup which was a 2-1 win.

Brighton come into this match having been defeated in all six league matches against the current top six this season, only finding the net once.

Team News

Chelsea ​will be without Alvaro Morata and Pedro​ who both picked up red cards in the FA Cup replay against Norwich​.

Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas are also out due hamstring injuries.

Conte said: "Not having Morata and Pedro tomorrow has created a big problem, especially as Morata was being rested on Wednesday with Brighton game in mind."

Brighton ​will be missing Steve Sidwell who is out with a fractured ankle.

Barkley to feature

Conte has confirmed that Ross Barkley will be making his first appearance for the club since signing earlier this month.

After narrowly beating Norwich (5-3) in a penalty shootout on Wednesday night, an away win against Brighton would certainly help reassure fans and help Conte's mission for a top four Premier League finish.

Brighton will likely see this one as a free hit, any points valuable in their fight for survival.