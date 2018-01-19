Source: Wikimedia

Chelsea FC

Brighton vs Chelsea Preview: Under fire Conte sure to demand win

Brighton vs Chelsea Preview: Under fire Conte sure to demand win

Conte will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the Premier League this weekend, when the blues travel up to face Brighton at the Falmer Stadium.

chris-elliott
Chris Elliott

Bri​ghton will host Chelsea in the early Saturday kick-off as the Seagulls look to distance themselves from the relegation zone, whilst Blues boss Antonio Conte is coming under increasing pressure at the other end of the table.

In the head to head meetings Brighton have lost their last seven games against Chelsea, with the only victory occurring in the 1933 FA Cup which was a 2-1 win.

Brighton come into this match having been defeated in all six league matches against the current top six this season, only finding the net once.

Team News

Chelsea ​will be without Alvaro Morata and Pedro​ who both picked up red cards in the FA Cup replay against Norwich​.

Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas are also out due hamstring injuries.

Conte said: "Not having Morata and Pedro tomorrow has created a big problem, especially as Morata was being rested on Wednesday with Brighton game in mind." 

Brighton ​will be missing Steve Sidwell who is out with a fractured ankle.

Barkley to feature

Conte has confirmed that Ross Barkley will be making his first appearance for the club since signing earlier this month.

After narrowly beating Norwich (5-3) in a penalty shootout on Wednesday night, an away win against Brighton would certainly help reassure fans and help Conte's mission for a top four Premier League finish.

Brighton will likely see this one as a free hit, any points valuable in their fight for survival.

VAVEL Logo

    Chelsea FC News

    Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth: Pedro and Hazard strike late to continue perfect start

    a month ago

    Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth Preview: Sarri looking to make it four wins from four

    a month ago

    Newcastle United 1-2 Chelsea: Sarri's side spare their blushes despite dominating game against Magpies

    a month ago

    Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview: Sarri looks to mark Stamford Bridge debut with Gunners' scalp

    a month ago

    Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal: Substitute Hazard proves the difference in frenetic London derby

    2 months ago

    Huddersfield Town v Chelsea Live Stream Score Commentary EPL 2018

    2 months ago

    Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea Preview: Sarri looks to get off to a winning start against Terriers

    2 months ago

    Chelsea seal Mateo Kovacic loan move from Real Madrid

    2 months ago

    Chelsea 2018/19 season preview: Can Chelsea repeat their first-season success under Maurizio Sarri?

    2 months ago

    Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City: Agüero nets twice as the Premier League champions ease to victory

    2 months ago

    Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview: Citizens welcome Mahrez to big stage on eve of season

    2 months ago