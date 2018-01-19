Aaron Mooy: Huddersfield will need to be at their “highest level” against Lambert’s Stoke

Central midfielder Aaron Mooy discusses Huddersfield Town’s next Premier League game against Stoke City, as well as the amazing support provided by the fans each game.

The two teams last met on Boxing Day, where they played out a 1 -1 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Tom Ince getting his first goal for the club on that day.

Town must be at their “highest level”

When discussing the belief surrounding the squad, and how ‘togetherness’ is still there, despite the recent heavy defeat to West Ham, Mooy said; “We always knew this season we weren’t going to win every game. We have to bounce back, like we’ve done previously this season and hopefully we can do that at the weekend.”

After Stoke appointed Paul Lambert as their new manager earlier this week, this game has the chance to be very different to the last one between The Terriers and The Potters.

“Whenever a new manager comes in, everyone wants to really impress him, so I’m sure its going to be at a tough match, and we will have to be at out highest level if we want to take some points," Mooy said.

Despite all the changes surrounding Stoke, Town must concentrate on their own game and performance, which is what they have been focussing on in training this week.

“I think we should always just worry about what we’re doing because every team has good players and quality, so we need to try and bring our quality out on to the pitch.”

Huddersfield “always need the support” from the fans

When asked what a difference and a boost the fans can give the squad, the 27-year-old said; “We always need the support. They’ve done a good job this season and I’m sure they’ll be there on the weekend as well.”

Town have sold out the away allocation for the bet365 stadium this weekend, so hopefully, the fans will provide the team with some encouragement, to help support them throughout the game.