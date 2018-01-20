Pep Guardiola speaks about Sanchez, Fernandinho and injuries ahead of Newcastle clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke to the assembled press ahead of City's Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Saturday.

Fernandinho's New Deal

The press conference came shortly after it was announced that Manchester City's Fernandinho had signed a new two year contract with the Citizens.

Guardiola seemed very pleased with the Brazilian midfielder's decision to stay at the Etihad for the foreseeable future.

"When Fernandinho and I are no longer together, I will look back at our time and remember that he is one of the players that I have enjoyed coaching the most.

Fernandinho is one of the players I have such a pleasure to have under my command. It is great news for the club to have both Nico Otamendi and Fernandinho with us at the club for the future."

City's number twenty-five was full of praise for his Spanish coach after signing his new contract.

"With Pep in charge, I feel sure we can win significant silverware and, importantly, we will try to do it playing attractive, attacking football.

It’s a pleasure to be a part of this Club and I look forward to seeing what the next few years bring."

Quiet January

Guardiola also confirmed to the press that Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, who most presumed would sign for the Citizens either in January or on a free transfer in the summer, is close to a move to cross-town rivals Manchester United.

"I think Alexis is going to go to United. So congratulations to them. There's nothing to add. My opinion of Alexis remains the same. It was a pleasure to be with him in Barcelona. I wish him the best."

When asked if City will add a striker to compete alongside Sergio Aguero and the currently sidelined Gabriel Jesus, Guardiola ruled out a January striker signing, stating that they have players in the squad who can play at center-forward if needed.

"We have two strikers and we don't need any more, but others can play there. Raheem [Sterling] played there at Old Trafford, when we play five in the back he can play striker and handle that pressure. But in terms of striker striker that's not going to happen."

Team News

The Spanish manager confirmed that David Silva, who did not feature in City's defeat to Liverpool last weekend, trained with the squad on Friday.

On the injury front, Guardiola was asked about the statuses of Fabian Delph and Captain Vincent Kompany:

"He [Delph] will be out for a while but we don’t know how long for yet.

[Vincent] is much better. We don’t know right now [if he will be involved against Newcastle] but hopefully for the next games, he will be ready."

Manchester City host Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium, kickoff is at 17:30.