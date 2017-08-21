Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Sterling saves 10-man City as resilient Toffees lose lead late on

Substitute Raheem Sterling salvaged a point for Manchester City in their opening Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium, as his late effort cancelled out Wayne Rooney's 200th Premier League goal to ensure a 1-1 draw with Everton.

It took a while for the contest to get going for either side with a chance for Sergio Agüero the only thing of any recognition in the opening quarter of a hour, from there it burst into the life with David Silva hitting the post, Rooney opening the scoring and Kyle Walker's dismissal to round off a scintillating last 20 minutes of the first period.

Like the first, the second period failed to get off to a bright start with a half-chance from Sterling before he got the equaliser in the 82nd minute, the drama wasn't finished there as Morgan Schneiderlin was given his marching ordersbefore the end to round off an excellent night of football at Eastlands.

Slow burner

The stage was set at the Etihad Stadium as both sides came out to quite a fireworks show, but unfortunately that eccentric display failed to translate onto the pitch as the first chance didn't arrive until the 25th minute.

It was a rarity to see Nicolás Otamendi so far up the field, as he hit a sweet effort which forced Jordan Pickford to palm it back into danger, it was Agüero on the end of it but Pickford's quick recovery forced him into the chip and Phil Jagielka safely headed it over the crossbar.

Joining the 200 club

The intensity started to go up a level as the half went on, and Silva was made to rue his missed opportunity as Rooney once again made his own piece of history.

Michael Keane was caught napping as Agüero brilliantly flicked the ball over his head and into the feet of Silva, the Spaniard looked destined to beat Pickford at his near post but it came flying back off the woodwork.

From there The Toffees broke forward through Mason Holgate who gave it to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the 20-year-old had proved impressive so far and continued to shine as he put Fernandinho on his backside before he teed it to Rooney whose first-time effort flew through the legs of Ederson and in off the post to put him on 200 Premier League goals, along with Alan Shearer.

Red card controversy

Pep Guardiola will have wanted the break to come as soon as possible to regroup his players and his idea for the contest, but those were eradicated as they were reduced to ten men with two minutes of the half remaining.

It was a poor showing from Walker as their former record signing was rightfully booked for a challenge on Leighton Baines, after an excellent challenge from the Everton full-back, Walker retaliated with a supposed push on Calvert-Lewin. The youngster certainly looked to be making a meal of it, but there was no hesitation from Robert Madley to give him a second yellow in quick succession.

Delivering in their hour of need

As the clocked ticked down for City, Guardiola was beginning to become desperate as he lumped Sterling on the pitch, the winger had never scored against his former bitter rival but the anguish of a missed opportunity turned to ecstasy as he grabbed the equaliser.

It was poor from Jagielka in the 77th minute as, having been solid most of the night, he committed to a sliding tackle which he missed and allowed the ball slide through to Sterling who aimed for the far corner - but Pickford got a vital touch to steer it away from danger.

He could do nothing to prevent them getting a goal back five minutes later however and it was down to the men in front of the former Sunderland stopper, it was poor from Holgate as he could only head Danilo's cross as far as the penalty spot and Sterling was waiting to smash the volley into the bottom corner.

One final piece of action

​Ronald Koeman's men looked to have sealed a point but were given a shaky final few minutes as Madley made the numbers even once again and it wasn't without controversy.

Schneiderlin had been booked earlier in the clash and the Frenchman went flying into the challenge on Agüero with two minutes to play, replay's showed that he had indeed won the ball but Madley gave him an early shower much to his disgruntlement.